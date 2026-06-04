Blockchain Futurist Conference Toronto Adds Speakers from Ethereum Foundation, Mastercard, Morgan Stanley

Blockchain Futurist Conference, Canada’s largest and longest-running Web3 event, has announced a new wave of speakers for its Toronto conference taking place July 21–22, 2026. The latest additions bring together leaders across fintech, digital assets, payments, governance, and emerging technologies, further expanding the event’s focus on blockchain, artificial intelligence, and the future of finance.

Newly Added Speakers Include:

Charles St. Louis, DeFi Protocol Specialist, Ethereum Foundation

Philippe Noelting, Tokenization Lead, ZKsync / Matter Labs

James Stephens, CBE CCFI, Founder & CEO, Krown Technologies Inc.

Alejandra Dito, Director Global Partnerships Digital Assets & Blockchain, Mastercard

Elizabeth McFaul, Ecosystem Marketing Lead, Solana Foundation

Phil Davis, Head of Americas, Enterprise, Ledger

Ingamar Ramirez, Growth, Starknet Foundation

Nisrine Labcir, Innovation Lead, Interac Corp.

Evin McMullen, Co-Founder & CEO, Billions Network

Monique Mulima, Reporter, Bloomberg News

Haymond Rankin, Associate Director – Banking, Fintech & Virtual Assets, Cayman Finance

Naveen Maher, Chief Compliance Officer & Head of Regulatory Compliance, WonderFi

These speakers join previously announced participants, including executives from Algorand Foundation, Messari, Blockchain Research Institute, Informal Systems, and more.

Where Web3, AI, and Finance Leaders Converge

Hosted at Toronto’s Rebel Entertainment Complex & Cabana Pool Bar, Blockchain Futurist Conference brings together innovators across crypto, AI, fintech, payments, digital identity, and decentralized governance for two days of high-impact programming and networking.

The event has become known for surfacing emerging trends before they reach the mainstream, creating a space where founders, enterprises, regulators, investors, and developers come together to discuss what’s next for the digital economy.

“Blockchain Futurist Conference has always focused on the technologies and ideas shaping the future,” said Tracy Leparulo, Founder of Blockchain Futurist Conference. “This year’s conversations around AI, digital assets, governance, and institutional adoption reflect how quickly the industry is evolving.”

Key Content Themes for Toronto 2026

The 2026 conference program will focus on the trends and technologies shaping the next era of digital innovation, including:

AI & Web3 Convergence – decentralized intelligence, AI agents, and autonomous systems

Institutional Adoption – tokenized assets, ETFs, and enterprise blockchain integration

Future of Finance – DeFi, stablecoins, and programmable payments

Regulation & Compliance – evolving frameworks for crypto and AI globally

Infrastructure & Scalability – interoperability and next-generation blockchain systems

Digital Ownership & Creator Economies – NFTs, gaming, and community-led ecosystems

Governance & Identity – decentralized governance, voting systems, and on-chain participation

Responsible AI – transparency, ethics, and decentralized control mechanisms

View the full speaker lineup (https://futuristconference.com/speakers) and schedule (https://futuristconference.com/schedule)..

For more continued updates and to get tickets, please visit https://www.futuristconference.com.

Blockchain Futurist Conference

Blockchain Futurist Conference is Canada’s largest and longest-running Web3 event, now celebrating its ninth year. With over 13 years of experience in the crypto event space—including organizing Canada’s first Bitcoin conference and the world’s first Ethereum hackathon—the team is dedicated to building community and bridging the gap between Web3 technologies and real-world applications. The Blockchain Futurist Conference team has produced more than 150 large-scale Web3 events across the globe, from the Bahamas to Italy to Australia. The conference explores cutting-edge topics like cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, decentralized finance, and the future of Web3 technology—uniting innovators, investors, and industry leaders to shape the future.

Media Contact: futurist@transformgroup.com

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.