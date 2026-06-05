Miami-Based AI Entrepreneur Trevor Taylor Launches Digital Detox Engine — The AI-Powered Platform That Rewires Teen Screen Habits Through Neuroscience, Not Restriction

Trevor Taylor, Miami-based AI entrepreneur and founder of Trevor Taylor AI (trevortaylor.ai ), today announced the official launch of Digital Detox Engine (digitaldetoxengine.com), a first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence platform that applies behavioral neuroscience and personalized AI coaching to help teenagers and families break free from compulsive screen use — without resorting to surveillance, device confiscation, or punitive restrictions.

The platform arrives at a critical moment. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, teens aged 13 to 18 now average 8 hours and 39 minutes of daily media use. The U.S. Surgeon General has issued formal advisories warning that social media poses a “profound risk” to youth mental health, with 95% of teens aged 13–17 reporting social media use and more than a third using it “almost constantly.” Meanwhile, the CDC reports that 55% of high school students engage in four or more hours of daily non-schoolwork screen time — a threshold associated with significantly increased risks of anxiety, depression, and poor academic outcomes.

“Every parent I talk to is facing the same impossible choice,” said Trevor Taylor, Founder and CEO of Digital Detox Engine. “They can either police their kid’s phone — which destroys trust and doesn’t actually change behavior — or they can do nothing and watch their child’s attention span, sleep, and mental health deteriorate. We built Digital Detox Engine to offer a third path: rewire the habits at the neurological level so kids choose to put the phone down.”

A Neuroscience-First Approach to Digital Wellness

Unlike parental control apps that rely on blocking, filtering, and time limits, Digital Detox Engine is built on the science of habit formation and dopamine regulation. The platform’s proprietary AI coaching system guides teens through a structured program that helps them understand why their brain craves constant stimulation — and provides evidence-based techniques to rebuild their attention, impulse control, and emotional regulation.

The platform features 11 AI-powered tools including:

• AI Coach — A personalized artificial intelligence advisor that adapts to each teen’s usage patterns, triggers, and goals, providing real-time guidance and accountability

• Dopamine Audit — A comprehensive assessment that maps a user’s current dopamine reward pathways and identifies the specific triggers driving compulsive use

• Neuroscience Education Modules — Interactive lessons grounded in peer-reviewed research that help teens understand the brain science behind their habits

• Gamification System — A reward structure that leverages the same dopamine mechanics used by social media — but redirects them toward healthy behaviors

• Parent Dashboard — A transparency tool that keeps families connected without surveillance, showing progress and milestones without exposing private content

• Crisis Detection — AI-powered early warning system that identifies concerning patterns and provides intervention resources

• Progress Tracking — Visual analytics showing measurable improvements in screen time, sleep quality, focus duration, and mood

Addressing a $25 Billion Market Opportunity

The global wellness management apps market is valued at $25.26 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $76.65 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.74%, according to SNS Insider. The digital mental health market alone is expected to grow from $32.95 billion to $180.56 billion in the same period — an 18.54% CAGR — driven by increasing awareness of technology’s impact on mental health and the demand for accessible, AI-powered solutions.

Digital Detox Engine positions itself at the intersection of these two explosive growth markets, offering the first platform that combines AI personalization with neuroscience-backed behavioral change specifically targeting the youth digital wellness crisis.

Pricing and Availability

Digital Detox Engine is available immediately at digitaldetoxengine.com with a freemium model designed to make the platform accessible to all families:

•Free Tier — Includes the Dopamine Audit, introductory neuroscience modules, basic progress tracking, and limited AI Coach interactions

•Premium Family Plan — $9.99/month or $99/year (save 17%) — Unlocks the full AI Coach, complete neuroscience curriculum, advanced gamification, parent dashboard, crisis detection, weekly progress reports, and priority support

About Trevor Taylor AI

Trevor Taylor AI (trevortaylor.ai) is a Miami, Florida-based artificial intelligence venture studio founded by Trevor Taylor. The company develops AI-powered products that address real-world problems at the intersection of technology, behavioral science, and human wellbeing. In addition to Digital Detox Engine, the studio’s portfolio includes Padel Savant (padelsavant.com), an AI-powered padel intelligence platform that helps players master the world’s fastest-growing racket sport through personalized coaching, shot analysis, and tactical training.

Trevor Taylor AI is committed to building technology that empowers rather than exploits — creating AI systems that help people reclaim their attention, health, and potential.

About Digital Detox Engine

Digital Detox Engine (digitaldetoxengine.com) is the first AI-powered digital wellness platform built specifically to help teenagers and families transform their relationship with technology through neuroscience and behavioral change — not surveillance or restriction. Based in Miami, Florida, the platform combines personalized AI coaching, dopamine science, gamification, and family transparency tools to create lasting behavioral change. Digital Detox Engine is a product of Trevor Taylor AI.