Terri Saunders Announces Expanded Focus on Educational Books, Family Friendly Media Projects, and Entrepreneurial Ventures Through Terri Saunders LLC

Terri Saunders has announced the continued expansion of her educational publishing and media initiatives through the promotion of two books, her ongoing work as creator, producer, host, and writer of the family friendly television program Treasure Expeditions, and the growth of her business activities through Terri Saunders LLC.

The announcement highlights Saunders’ efforts to develop content focused on practical learning, exploration, personal discovery, and entrepreneurship across multiple platforms. Through books, television, digital content, and retail ventures, Saunders continues to build a portfolio of projects designed to engage audiences with educational and adventure themed topics.

Addressing Everyday Financial Challenges Through Publishing

One area of focus within Saunders’ publishing efforts centers on practical financial education.

Her book, How to Grow Your Wallet, was developed in response to growing public conversations surrounding rising household expenses, including grocery and transportation costs. The publication explores a range of topics related to budgeting, income opportunities, and cost saving strategies.

According to Saunders, the project originated from a desire to share information that may help individuals and families navigate changing economic conditions.

The book presents readers with ideas related to earning additional income, identifying business opportunities, and managing everyday expenses. The publication is available through Amazon and forms part of Saunders’ broader commitment to creating educational resources that address real world topics.

As economic concerns continue to influence household decision making across many communities, financial literacy remains an area of interest for readers seeking practical information and alternative perspectives on personal finance.

Exploring History and Discovery Through Treasure Hunting

In addition to financial education topics, Saunders has expanded her publishing work into recreational and educational exploration.

Her book, How to Find Treasure, introduces readers to activities such as antiquing, prospecting, and metal detecting. Intended for both teen and adult audiences, the publication examines the process of searching for historically significant and valuable objects while encouraging outdoor exploration and lifelong learning.

The book reflects Saunders’ longstanding interest in discovery based activities and serves as a companion to many of the themes explored throughout her media projects.

Interest in treasure hunting, artifact discovery, and historical exploration has grown in recent years as individuals seek educational hobbies that combine history, research, and outdoor experiences. Through the publication, Saunders aims to provide readers with an accessible introduction to these activities.

Treasure Expeditions Continues Family Friendly Programming

Alongside her publishing work, Saunders continues to develop and produce Treasure Expeditions, a family friendly television program focused on adventure, exploration, and discovery.

Serving as producer, host, and writer, Saunders oversees multiple aspects of the show’s development and production. The program features content centered on exploration experiences and educational storytelling designed for a broad audience.

Episodes of Treasure Expeditions have aired on a national streaming TV show, allowing the show to reach a national audience interested in travel, history, and exploration. Viewers can also follow along through Terri Saunders’ YouTube channel , where selected content and updates are shared.

The program was previously associated with WireRide.com and the WireRide TV channel, which is currently ending its existing distribution and may transition to another platform in the future.

The show’s focus on educational entertainment aligns with Saunders’ broader creative approach, which combines storytelling with learning opportunities and real world experiences.

Expanding Entrepreneurial Ventures Through Terri Saunders LLC

In addition to her publishing and media projects, Saunders continues to expand her entrepreneurial activities through Terri Saunders LLC.

The company specializes in jewelry, collectibles, and vintage merchandise. Through her business operations, Saunders curates products that reflect an interest in history, craftsmanship, collecting, and the preservation of unique items.

As part of these efforts, Saunders operates the ElegantLuxuryFinds Etsy shop , which offers a selection of jewelry, collectible pieces, and vintage merchandise. The shop serves customers interested in distinctive items that reflect historical significance, artistic value, and collectible appeal.

The retail venture complements many of the themes present throughout Saunders’ publishing and television projects, particularly exploration, discovery, and appreciation for historical artifacts and treasures.

The continued development of Terri Saunders LLC represents another component of Saunders’ multi platform approach to education, creativity, and entrepreneurship.

Building a Multi Platform Educational Media Presence

The latest announcement reflects Saunders’ continued efforts to connect publishing, television production, and digital media into a unified content platform.

As an author, producer, television host, television writer, camera operator, and video editor, Saunders works across multiple disciplines to develop content that encourages curiosity and learning.

By combining books with television programming and digital distribution channels, she continues to expand opportunities for audiences to engage with topics related to personal growth, exploration, financial awareness, and discovery.

Saunders’ projects share a common theme centered on encouraging individuals to pursue new experiences, develop practical knowledge, and appreciate the learning opportunities found in everyday life.

The continued growth of these initiatives represents an ongoing commitment to educational storytelling delivered through accessible and family friendly formats.

About Terri Saunders

Terri Saunders is an author, producer, television host, television writer, camera operator, and video editor. She is the creator of the books How to Grow Your Wallet and How to Find Treasure and serves as producer, host, and writer of the family friendly television program Treasure Expeditions. Additional information can be found through her Instagram profile, her YouTube channel, and her books available through Amazon, including How to Grow Your Wallet and How to Find Treasure . Contact inquiries may be directed to Terriglam@yahoo.com .