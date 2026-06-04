AutoParts.com Launches Nationwide Digital Infrastructure to Onboard Auto Parts Retailers into the Ecommerce Economy

AutoParts.com , a technology-enabled automotive marketplace and fulfillment platform with extensive catalog depth, has announced the launch of a new nationwide digital infrastructure. The network is explicitly engineered to bridge operational gaps by integrating fragmented inventory, delivery logistics, and independent local suppliers into a single, unified digital commerce system.

Auto parts purchasing has long involved a complex mix of supplier networks, local availability, delivery coordination, and fitment accuracy. As vehicle ownership patterns evolve and consumers keep cars longer, the need for timely access to replacement parts has become increasingly important across both professional repair environments and everyday drivers. AutoParts.com has built this real-time infrastructure to organize this industry-wide complexity into a cohesive and efficient customer journey.

The market demand for such infrastructure is expanding rapidly. The average vehicle age in the U.S. is now nearly 13 years , and the U.S. light-duty aftermarket is projected to exceed $500 billion by 2028. At the same time, today’s e-commerce environment has elevated consumer expectations for accessibility, inventory visibility, accurate fitment tools, and fulfillment speed.

“Many aftermarket consumers have experienced the frustration of finding the right part, and having your vehicle off the road for any period of time is already a frustrating experience that interrupts people’s usual activities,” says Richard Keller, Chairman and CEO of AutoParts.com. “We aim to solve that. Within a category defined by urgency and operational complexity, that infrastructure plays a role in how automotive parts move from supply to customer in the years ahead.”

To achieve this, AutoParts.com’s proprietary tech stack functions as a real-time inventory and fulfillment layer that connects distributors, independent suppliers, and retail locations. Instead of operating through centralized inventory ownership, the company integrates directly with distributor systems across the country to aggregate live supply data. This allows customers to search parts availability across thousands of locations simultaneously while matching products to specific vehicles and geographic delivery zones.

“The future of auto parts distribution comes from connecting inventory, logistics, and fitment into a single real-time environment,” says Simon Savaya, Chief Operating Officer of AutoParts.com. “The customer experience becomes significantly more efficient for drivers and suppliers when those systems communicate seamlessly. We aim to solve the issues customers are most concerned about.”

This strategic rollout prioritizes small and independent businesses. Inventory in the automotive aftermarket exists across independent warehouses, regional distributors, local retailers, and specialized suppliers, each operating through separate systems and catalog structures. Across the country, many smaller automotive retailers continue to operate with limited digital infrastructure despite maintaining valuable local inventory.

“A significant percentage of independent parts businesses still lack connected e-commerce systems or fully developed online visibility,” Keller shares. AutoParts.com addresses this structural gap by integrating these suppliers into its marketplace infrastructure, allowing their inventory to become searchable and purchasable through a broader commerce network in a matter of minutes.

The operational implications extend beyond digital convenience. Independent retailers often possess highly specialized inventory that remains difficult for customers to discover through conventional online searches. By aggregating local and regional supply into one searchable environment, the platform expands commercial visibility for independent suppliers while helping customers access parts that may already exist right within their geographic area.

About AutoParts.com

AutoParts.com is a technology-enabled automotive marketplace and fulfillment platform that connects distributors, independent suppliers, and retail locations into a unified commerce network. Utilizing a proprietary real-time tech stack, the company aggregates localized inventory data across thousands of locations to streamline parts discovery, fitment verification, and rapid on-demand delivery logistics.