JC Electric Unveils Its Rebrand, Becoming All Aboard

JC Electric, a leading team of Northern Utah contractors providing home services for decades, has announced that it has formally rebranded to All Aboard Services, marking a new milestone in the company’s continuation. The new name marks the company’s growth beyond electrical services and a growing commitment to its customers, with a complete range of home service solutions under one roof.

The family-owned company, which was founded in 1987, has built its reputation on quality workmanship, integrity, and customer-focused service. Having originally offered primarily electrical services, the business has since expanded to offer plumbing, heating, cooling, generator, and solar services. As such, the team recognized that the name JC Electric no longer fully represented the full scope of their services and decided to reflect it more accurately as All Aboard.

Although the name is changing, the values at the heart of All Aboard remain the same. They aim to still be the convenient, trusted providers that Northern Utah customers have grown to rely on, but to expand that to all of their home service needs. They provide this through not just expertise for all manner of home issues and maintenance needs, but a seamless customer service experience. By choosing All Aboard as their single provider, customers are able to simplify home maintenance and repair, eliminating the need to coordinate with multiple companies. Alongside the new brand name, the company’s new motto, “Your Guiding Light For Service Done Right”, highlights their approach to making their services as accessible and easy for customers to use as possible.

Established by James and Conway Lewis and later led by Brett Lewis, the business remains a family-run enterprise, ensuring the same expertise and values have passed through the generations. That same dedication to passing on the values that made the company successful is shown through their commitment to investing in ongoing training, ensuring the team delivers industry-leading expertise and five-star customer experiences.

About All Aboard Services

All Aboard Services is a family-owned home services company serving Northern Utah since 1978. The company provides electrical, plumbing, heating, cooling, generator, and solar solutions for residential and commercial customers. Guided by a commitment to exceptional service, honest pricing, and lasting customer relationships, All Aboard Services is dedicated to being Northern Utah’s trusted partner for home comfort and reliability.

To find out more about All Aboard Services and its expanded range of services, visit their new website at callallaboard.com.

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