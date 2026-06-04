Google Adds Fake Call Detection To Phone App To Block Deepfake Scams

Google announced Tuesday that Android is rolling out fake call detection in Phone by Google to Android 12+ devices this month, starting with Pixel devices. The feature runs by default and checks whether an incoming call from a contact actually originates from that contact’s device, warning users if the call cannot be verified.

How detection works

Google says the feature uses a silent confirmation signal sent between devices when both people use Phone by Google; the receiving device verifies that signal before presenting the call. If the confirmation signal is missing, the device will ping the contact’s actual device to confirm whether the call is in progress. If the contact’s device reports no active call, Phone by Google displays a warning advising the user to hang up.

Why Google built it

Google framed the update as a response to scammers who spoof trusted numbers and use AI deepfakes to impersonate family members, employers, or authority figures. The company gave an example in its blog post where a caller shows “Mom” on caller ID and uses a deepfaked voice to request money for a false emergency.

Technical basis and adoption

The feature is built on top of Rich Communication Services (RCS), and Google said that design makes it possible for other apps and companies to adopt the verification method. Google described the system as similar to a “digital handshake between devices” in its announcement.

Other Android updates

Google announced additional Android features alongside fake call detection. Google Photos will get a “wardrobe” tool that catalogs outfits from a user’s photo library and lets users mix and match looks; the feature will roll out next week to eligible users in the U.S., India, and Brazil on Android 10+. Google Play Books gains a “Catch me up” recap feature and passage-based Q&A for select English titles, rolling out today. Circle to Search can now identify every item in an outfit at once on Android 14+ devices with the feature.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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