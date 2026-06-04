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Martin Scorsese Joins Black Forest Labs As Adviser For Storyboarding

ByJolyen

Jun 4, 2026

Martin Scorsese Joins Black Forest Labs As Adviser For Storyboarding

Martin Scorsese has signed on as a partner and adviser to Black Forest Labs, The New York Times reported on Tuesday. He will use the startup’s image‑generation tool solely for storyboarding and said it speeds how he communicates vision to cinematographers and production designers.

Role And Use
“For 70 years, I’ve been creating my own storyboards,” Scorsese said in a statement to the Times. He added the tool helps him show his vision far faster and more efficiently.

Company Profile
Black Forest Labs is a roughly 70‑person company based in Freiburg, Germany, near the Black Forest. The startup powers image features inside Adobe, Canva, Microsoft, and Meta, and was last valued at $3.25 billion by its investors.

Founding And Partnerships
The company was founded by the team behind Stable Diffusion. Wired reported Black Forest Labs declined a recent partnership with Elon Musk’s xAI after an earlier collaboration on Grok’s image generator ended amid concerns about that platform’s content safeguards.

Featured image credits:  Harald Krichel via Wikimedia Commons
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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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