Automatic Funnel Clients Announces Revamped Website Showcasing Founder Led AI Funnel Systems for Global Clients

Website Relaunch Marks a New Phase of Agency Development

Automatic Funnel Clients has announced the launch of its revamped website, reflecting the agency’s continued growth as a founder led funnel strategy and execution partner serving coaches, consultants, creators, and service based businesses across international markets.

The updated platform presents a clearer structure of the agency’s core services, including funnel strategy, copywriting, design, automation, and end to end launch execution. It also highlights the agency’s shift toward AI supported systems designed to improve execution speed while maintaining strategic depth.

The new website is available at Automatic Funnel Clients.

This relaunch represents a milestone in the agency’s evolution from a founder-led operation into a structured international delivery model supporting clients across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and other English speaking markets.

Founder Led Foundation and Long Term Development Journey

Automatic Funnel Clients was founded by Jiten Sutar, who began his journey in digital marketing and conversion focused strategy in 2021 before fully committing to funnel development in 2024. Since then, the agency has delivered more than 50 funnel systems across coaching, consulting, affiliate marketing, financial education, digital branding, and service based industries.

The business operates under a founder-led model, where strategy, messaging, and funnel architecture are directly overseen by Jiten Sutar. This structure is intended to maintain consistency in execution while ensuring alignment between client objectives and funnel performance outcomes.

The agency’s development has been shaped by years of hands-on experience across funnel architecture, copywriting, customer journey mapping, conversion optimization, and marketing automation. Over this period, Jiten Sutar has accumulated more than 3,000 hours of applied funnel development work across a range of industries and business models.

As part of this professional development journey, Jiten Sutar received the FlexiFunnels Award during the company’s official award ceremony in March 2025 for outstanding revenue generation achieved through the platform. In December 2025, he also received the Funnels University Award in recognition of generating more than $10,000 through the Funnels University program. These awards represent independent industry recognition of performance and implementation expertise within the funnel marketing sector.

Jiten Sutar shared the guiding principle behind the agency’s approach:

“I did not build this agency to chase numbers. I built it because I made a commitment to myself and my family that I was going to create something real, something that could stand on its own and genuinely help the people I work with. That commitment is what drives the standard of every single project we deliver.”

The agency’s foundation is built on treating each client engagement as a complete business system rather than a standalone deliverable, with an emphasis on clarity, structure, customer journey alignment, and long term conversion performance.

AI Supported Funnel Execution Model

The redesigned website also outlines Automatic Funnel Clients’ integration of AI supported systems into its workflow. These systems are applied across multiple stages of funnel development, including messaging refinement, structural optimization, customer journey analysis, and automation setup.

The objective of this approach is to improve operational efficiency while preserving the strategic thinking required for effective conversion systems. Within the agency’s framework, AI functions as an execution enhancement layer while strategic planning remains guided by human expertise and market understanding.

Jiten Sutar commented on this positioning:

“What I have learned after thousands of hours building funnels for industry experts is that the strategy behind the funnel matters far more than how it looks. When you combine that strategic foundation with AI accelerated execution, you stop competing on price and start competing on results. That is exactly where Automatic Funnel Clients is positioned.”

The agency views AI assisted implementation as a practical tool for increasing speed, reducing repetitive manual work, and improving operational consistency without compromising strategic quality.

Positioning for Coaches, Consultants, and Service Based Businesses

Automatic Funnel Clients focuses on building structured customer acquisition systems for coaches, consultants, course creators, agencies, and service based entrepreneurs who rely on predictable lead generation and qualified sales opportunities.

Each funnel is designed to guide prospects through a defined journey, moving from initial awareness to inquiry, consultation, enrollment, or purchase. The agency’s methodology emphasizes messaging clarity, audience alignment, offer positioning, and conversion focused architecture rather than design alone.

The international delivery model enables the agency to serve clients across multiple regions and time zones while adapting systems to different market conditions, customer behaviors, and offer structures.

Client testimonials and project feedback are published on the agency’s website and include both written and video based experiences from business owners across multiple industries and countries.

Continued Expansion Through Structured Systems

The website relaunch reflects the company’s broader commitment to building scalable systems that support sustainable growth for both the agency and its clients.

By combining founder-led strategy, AI supported execution, and a structured implementation process, Automatic Funnel Clients aims to provide businesses with funnel systems designed to improve operational clarity and customer acquisition efficiency.

The new platform serves as a central resource for prospective clients seeking information about the agency’s methodology, service offerings, case studies, testimonials, and project execution framework.

About Automatic Funnel Clients

Automatic Funnel Clients is a premium funnel agency founded by Jiten Sutar, specializing in AI supported funnel strategy, copywriting, design, automation, and launch execution for coaches, consultants, creators, agencies, and service based businesses. The agency operates globally with a focus on English speaking markets and builds conversion focused funnel systems designed to support scalable client acquisition and business growth infrastructure.

You can connect with us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , and YouTube , or reach out via email at jiten@automaticfunnelclients.com , and learn more on our website at Automatic Funnel Clients .