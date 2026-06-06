UEX.US Announces Corporate Restructuring and Appointment of Vitaliy Victor Izhevskiy as CEO Vitaliy Victor Izhevskiy

UEX.US is entering a new phase of corporate restructuring to strengthen its strategic positioning, operational development, and long-term growth initiatives across the digital finance and crypto sectors.

As part of this transition, Vitaliy Victor Izhevskiy has been appointed CEO of UEX.US effective May 21, 2026.

The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the company as UEX.US advances its organizational evolution, expands key business directions, and prepares a series of upcoming strategic initiatives.

According to company representatives, Vitaliy Victor Izhevskiy brings extensive international experience in business development, corporate management, and growth strategy. Throughout his career, he has worked with multiple U.S.-based organizations, including BlackRock, where, according to the company, he gained valuable experience in strategic leadership, financial operations, and organizational development.

Since joining the role, Mr. Izhevskiy has demonstrated strong engagement in operational activities and has already outlined plans for future initiatives intended to support the company’s next stage of development.

Under his leadership as CEO, UEX.US expects to strengthen its focus on innovation, infrastructure expansion, digital financial solutions, and continued development within the crypto ecosystem.

Several strategic updates and announcements are expected to follow in the near future as part of the company’s restructuring roadmap.

Strategic Continuity During Organizational Transformation

The restructuring process builds upon the company’s previous stage of development, during which Vasyl Zahorodniuk played an important role in shaping parts of the broader UEX ecosystem.

During that period, the company advanced initiatives related to technology infrastructure, digital assets, financial products, and security-focused solutions.

In parallel with his involvement in the ecosystem, Vasyl Zahorodniuk serves as CEO of Quanta Tech Systems, a U.S.-based venture studio building secure software across cybersecurity, fintech, and enterprise infrastructure. He is also the Founder and Chief Investment Officer of UEX Capital Holdings, where he invests in sectors aligned with his operational expertise.

His professional approach combines company building with capital allocation, with a focus on financial infrastructure, payments architecture, and security systems designed for long-term resilience.

The company views the appointment of Vitaliy Victor Izhevskiy as CEO as an important component of its broader restructuring effort and a significant step toward reinforcing UEX.US’s future growth, innovation strategy, and market development.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.