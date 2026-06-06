Engelberg Opera Festival 2026 Concludes in Tashkent with Grand Open-Air Gala

Engelberg Opera Festival 2026 concluded on May 30 with a grand open-air gala concert at Tashkent City Park, bringing together thousands of residents, international visitors, media representatives, bloggers and classical music enthusiasts.

The closing concert marked the culmination of the second annual Engelberg Opera Festival, a month-long cultural initiative designed to make opera and classical music more accessible to wider audiences. Throughout the season, performances and musical flash mobs took place across public locations in Tashkent, turning the city’s urban spaces into live cultural venues.

The final gala featured the National Symphony Orchestra of Uzbekistan under the direction of Alibek Kabdurahmonov, People’s Artist of Uzbekistan Zhenisbek Piyazov and other performers.

The evening program included classical repertoire, popular compositions, film soundtracks and rock music in orchestral arrangements. The open-air format, live orchestral performance, large audience and festive fireworks display created a memorable finale to the festival season.

According to the organizers, Engelberg Opera Festival 2026 attracted more than 200,000 visitors across its events, reflecting strong public interest in open-air cultural formats and the growing role of classical music in the city’s public life.

“Engelberg Opera Festival was created to bring classical art closer to people. This year, we saw how strongly audiences responded to live music in open urban spaces. The festival brought together residents, visitors, families, young people and international guests, and for us this is a clear sign that classical art can be accessible, emotional and relevant to a broad audience. We plan to continue developing the festival in the coming years.”, — said said Sanjar Umatov, Director of Engelberg.

Engelberg Opera Festival is an annual cultural project aimed at promoting opera and classical music through accessible public performances. In 2026, the festival was held for the second time and included concerts, open-air performances and musical flash mobs across Tashkent.

The organizers stated that the festival will continue in future years, maintaining its mission to support the cultural life of the capital, introduce classical music to new audiences and create public events that bring people together through art.

About Engelberg Opera Festival

Engelberg Opera Festival is an annual cultural initiative dedicated to promoting opera and classical music in accessible public formats. Held in Tashkent, the festival brings live performances to urban spaces and creates opportunities for residents and visitors to experience classical art beyond traditional concert halls.