Facia Introduces DeepLiveness in the Philippines as AFASA Takes Effect

London, England, June 2026 – Facia, a leader in biometric identity verification, today announced the availability of DeepLiveness in the Philippines.

The solution is designed to help BSP-regulated institutions strengthen defenses against AI-enabled fraud while supporting compliance efforts under the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act (AFASA). It combines liveness detection and deepfake detection within a unified identity verification workflow.

The launch comes as the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act (AFASA) takes effect and organizations prepare for the June 30 compliance deadline. Financial institutions across the country are reassessing their fraud prevention strategies to address emerging threats driven by artificial intelligence while meeting evolving regulatory expectations.

The rapid growth of digital banking and online financial services has created new opportunities for fraudsters. AI-powered tools can now generate realistic synthetic identities, manipulate facial imagery, and facilitate sophisticated impersonation attempts. As a result, institutions require stronger verification controls that can identify both traditional fraud techniques and newer forms of digitally generated deception.

Many organizations currently deploy separate technologies to confirm user presence and detect manipulated identities. Managing separate verification systems can increase complexity and create inconsistent user experiences across onboarding and authentication workflows. DeepLiveness addresses this challenge by combining these functions into a streamlined verification experience, helping organizations strengthen identity assurance without adding unnecessary integration overhead.

While conventional liveness detection confirms that an individual is physically present during a verification session, it may not be sufficient against advanced AI-generated fraud. DeepLiveness extends the verification process by assessing whether the presented identity is authentic or artificially generated. This approach allows institutions to verify that a real person is present while also determining whether the facial data itself has been manipulated.

The solution is designed to detect deepfakes, face-swap attacks, synthetic identities, and injection-based fraud attempts targeting digital platforms. By consolidating these capabilities into an integrated identity assurance framework, organizations can improve fraud detection coverage while simplifying implementation and ongoing management.

DeepLiveness combines Facia’s liveness detection technology with its deepfake detection engine to analyze multiple indicators in real time. These include facial texture, movement patterns, depth signals, and artifacts commonly associated with AI-generated content. This layered analysis enables organizations to identify suspicious activity before accounts are created, credentials are issued, or transactions are authorized.

“Traditional liveness checks answer whether someone is physically present, but they do not always answer whether the presented identity itself is authentic. As deepfake technology becomes more accessible, institutions need assurances on both fronts. DeepLiveness was developed to help organizations address this challenge through a single verification process, providing stronger protection against increasingly sophisticated AI-enabled fraud attempts,” said Daniyal Chugtai, CTO of Facia.

DeepLiveness is available through Facia’s existing SDK and REST API, enabling organizations to integrate enhanced verification capabilities into current onboarding and authentication journeys with minimal disruption.

About Facia: Facia develops biometric identity verification technologies that help organizations prevent fraud, strengthen compliance, and build trust in digital interactions. Its portfolio includes liveness detection, deepfake detection, and identity verification solutions to address the growing risks of AI-enabled fraud.

Media Information

Abdullah Jutt

Marketing Manager | Facia

Email: marketing@facia.ai

Phone: +44 7828 611 651