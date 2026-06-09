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Awatif Mohammed Shoqi Advocates and Legal Consultancy Named Dispute Resolution Law Firm of the Year in the UAE by Leaders in Law

ByEthan Lin

Jun 9, 2026

Awatif Mohammed Shoqi Advocates and Legal Consultancy is pleased to announce that it has been awarded as the Dispute Resolution Law Firm of the Year in the UAE by Leaders in Law. This prestigious recognition further solidifies the firm’s reputation as the best law firm in Dubai for handling high-stakes litigation and complex dispute management

The award reflects the firm’s strong practice in litigation and dispute management, including civil, commercial, corporate, real estate, family, criminal, and arbitration-related matters. Over the years, the firm has represented individuals, businesses, and international clients in a wide range of disputes before the UAE courts and relevant legal forums.

Led by Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri, the firm is known for its practical approach to legal strategy, careful case preparation, and clear client communication. Its dispute practice focuses on understanding the facts, assessing legal risks, and pursuing effective remedies in line with UAE law and procedure.

Speaking on the award, Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri said:

“We are honored to receive this award from Leaders in Law. It is a proud moment for our firm and reflects the dedication of our team, the confidence of our clients, and our continued focus on providing strong and responsible legal representation.”

This achievement further highlights the firm’s role in supporting clients through challenging legal matters with professionalism, diligence, and practical guidance. It also reinforces the importance of dispute resolution as a key area of legal practice in the UAE’s dynamic business and legal environment.

About Awatif Mohammed Shoqi Advocates and Legal Consultancy

Awatif Mohammed Shoqi Advocates and Legal Consultancy is a UAE-based full-service law firm established in 2003, with a primary office in Dubai. Licensed to appear before all UAE courts, the firm provides legal services across several practice areas, including dispute resolution, family law, criminal law, civil law, corporate and commercial matters, real estate disputes, and arbitration. Driven by a team of highly qualified legal professionals, the firm serves both local and international clients and is widely recognized as the best law firm in Dubai for professional, practical, and client-focused representation.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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