Dr. Asli Samanci Brought the Story of Anatolian Propolis to American Screens

Dr. Asli Elif Tanuğur Samancı, Founder and CEO of BEE&YOU, recently appeared on Shop LC TV and a live YouTube broadcast, one of the leading television shopping platforms in the United States, to share the remarkable story behind patented Anatolian Propolis, sustainable beekeeping practices, and a global brand that originated in Türkiye and now reaches consumers worldwide.

As the entrepreneur who introduced the first patented Anatolian Propolis to the U.S. market, Dr. Samanci used the live broadcast to highlight the unique qualities of Anatolian beekeeping, the scientific research supporting patented Anatolian Propolis, and the international success of BEE&YOU.

What began as a personal search for natural solutions to support her son’s immune health eventually evolved into a mission-driven business dedicated to delivering science-backed bee products to consumers around the world. Through extensive research, innovation, and a commitment to quality, Dr. Samanci established BEE&YOU and successfully introduced Anatolia’s valuable bee products to global markets.

During the broadcast, Dr. Samanci discussed the scientific foundation of patented Pure Anatolian Propolis, the company’s sustainable Contracted Beekeeping model, and BEE&YOU’s ongoing investments in research and development. She also emphasized the essential role bees play in maintaining biodiversity, supporting ecosystems, and contributing to sustainable food production.

“I was delighted to share the story of our global brand, BEE&YOU, with audiences across the United States through Shop LC TV and YouTube Live,” said Dr. Asli Samanci. “During the broadcast, I had the opportunity to discuss the science behind our patented Anatolian Propolis, the unique value of Anatolian beekeeping, and our mission at BEE&YOU to bring science-backed bee products to consumers around the world. Today, as a brand born in Anatolia, BEE&YOU reaches consumers in many countries while continuing to support sustainable beekeeping, raise awareness about the importance of bees, and develop natural, science-based solutions.”

Under Dr. Samanci’s leadership, BEE&YOU has expanded its presence to more than 37 countries, with the United States serving as one of its most important markets. The company manufactures its products in facilities that meet internationally recognized quality standards, including GMP, BRCGS, IFS, ISO, Kosher, and Halal certifications, ensuring exceptional quality, safety, and reliability.

Today, BEE&YOU products are available through major retail chains across the United States, including CVS Pharmacy, Walmart, Trader Joe’s, and Sprouts Farmers Market. Consumers can also purchase products through Amazon, Weee!, and the company’s e-commerce channels. The brand continues to strengthen its European presence through online marketplaces, retail partnerships, and dedicated e-commerce operations. Additionally, BEE&YOU products are available through Holland & Barrett locations in both the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

At the heart of the company’s growth story is Anatolian Propolis , a bee-derived substance collected from the rich botanical diversity of Anatolia and developed using patented extraction technologies. Combined with a sustainable Contracted Beekeeping model, this innovation has helped position BEE&YOU as a recognized leader in science-based bee products worldwide.

As BEE&YOU continues its global expansion, the company remains focused on scientific innovation, patented technologies, sustainable beekeeping practices, and initiatives that promote the protection of bees and biodiversity. Through these efforts, the brand aims to bring the benefits of high-quality bee products to consumers while supporting a healthier and more sustainable future.

For more information, visit https://beeandyou.com/ .