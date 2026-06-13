Warner Music China Announces Strategic Partnership with Dream Maker

Warner Music China has officially announced a comprehensive strategic partnership with Dream Maker, China’s leading internet

artist company.

The partnership marks a systematic entry by Warner Music China and the mainstream music industry into the virtual artist ecosystem, setting a new milestone for “dimension-breaking” co-creation between the music industry and virtual IPs.

Dream Maker has long been deeply rooted in the virtual artist and online entertainment sectors. As an industry leader, the agency has developed over 3,000 singers, gathering more than 10 billion video views across all platforms.

Its roster of phenomenal virtual artist groups delivers immersive entertainment experiences to tens of millions of internet users daily. Led by top virtual artists such as “KONG,” “DL. Ji,” and “DL. L9,” Dream Maker’s flagship artist has secured massive exposure and premium commercial resources through their distinct personas, rich content output, and highly engaged fan interactions. Among them, “KONG” firmly ranks No. 1 in Douyin’s virtual category for both single-livestream viewership and revenue, with overall social media metrics leading the industry and topping the virtual secto. Behind every virtual artist is a real human performer paired on a one-on-one basis. Powered by real-time motion capture technology, the virtual avatars serve as a vessel for livestreaming, live singing, and IP interactions, providing rising singers and independent songwriters with an incredible platform to showcase their musical talent.

As a leading company in the Chinese music industry, Warner Music China offers a professional music production team, a global distribution network, and a mature system for artist development and monetization. The company will offer comprehensive support across music planning, A&R production, copyright distribution, integrated marketing, talent management, and live performances. This will help virtual IPs release highly recognizable music and establish long-term development plans. Human artists on WM China’s roster will also have the opportunity to feature on the virtual artists’ tracks, introducing them to new fans and experimenting with new sounds. The partnership will also put ethical safeguards at the heart of all their projects, so that human talent is protected.

Overall, the strategic partnership between Warner Music China and Dream Maker goes beyond a simple cross-industry resource alignment; it represents a deeper exploration into the commercial value and creative boundaries of virtual IPs.

Empowered by a professional music ecosystem, virtual artists will evolve beyond being mere online companions or interactive figures. Instead, they will have the opportunity to be heard and shared through fully realized musical projects and unique sonic identities. Through long-term development, they can break the barriers between the virtual and real worlds, transforming into artist brands with true mainstream appeal. This partnership opens up exciting new possibilities for the convergence of China’s music and digital entertainment industries.