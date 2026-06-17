Allison’s Infant and Toddler Center Introduces Its 360 Approach to Early Childhood Development

Allison’s Infant and Toddler Center introduces its 360 Approach, a model designed to support every aspect of a child’s growth while strengthening the family and community connections that help children thrive.

For years, Allison’s Infant and Toddler Center has served Chicago families with a mission centered on creating safe, nurturing, enriching, and healthy learning environments where children can develop the skills and confidence needed for lifelong success. The center’s 360 Approach reflects a belief that early childhood education extends far beyond classroom instruction and requires a coordinated focus on cognitive, social, emotional, physical, and family development.

The model integrates high-quality early learning experiences with family engagement, health and wellness support, developmental guidance, and community partnerships. By viewing every child within the context of their family and environment, the center aims to create a foundation that supports both immediate developmental milestones and long-term educational outcomes.

“Children flourish when every part of their world is working together to support them,” said founder Allison Perkins-Caldwell. “Our 360 Approach recognizes that learning happens not only in the classroom but also through relationships, family involvement, health, emotional well-being, and community support. We want every child who enters our doors to feel valued, capable, and prepared for the future.”

The approach builds upon the center’s long-standing philosophy that play is an essential component of learning. Through carefully planned activities and age-appropriate experiences, children are encouraged to explore, discover, communicate, and develop critical thinking skills in an environment designed to foster curiosity and confidence. Educators create opportunities for children to learn through hands-on experiences while supporting individual developmental needs and interests.

A key component of the 360 Approach is its emphasis on family partnership. Allison’s Infant and Toddler Center views parents and caregivers as active participants in the educational process. Regular communication, collaborative goal-setting, and family-centered programming help ensure that learning continues beyond the classroom while strengthening the support systems surrounding each child.

The center’s comprehensive services reflect this philosophy. Programs have been designed to serve children from infancy through early childhood, providing continuity during the most critical developmental years. Families also benefit from resources and support systems that help address broader challenges affecting a child’s well-being and readiness to learn.

Allison’s Infant and Toddler Center has earned recognition for its dedication to quality and community engagement. The organization has offered programs including Early Head Start, Head Start, Preschool for All, Prevention Initiatives, and the Child and Adult Care Food Program. It has also been recognized with the Award of Excellence for Family and Community Partnerships, one of the highest distinctions available to childcare providers in Illinois.

According to Allison, the center’s vision is rooted in preparing children not only for school but for life.

“Every interaction matters during a child’s earliest years,” Allison said. “When children are surrounded by caring adults, meaningful learning experiences, and strong family support, they develop the resilience and confidence needed to succeed. That is the heart of our 360 Approach.”

As conversations surrounding early childhood education continue to evolve, Allison’s Infant and Toddler Center believes the future of childcare lies in comprehensive models that address the whole child. By combining education, health, family engagement, and community collaboration, the organization aims to create lasting impact for children and families across Chicago.

The introduction of the 360 Approach represents the next chapter in the center’s ongoing mission to provide children with a safe place to learn, grow, and discover their potential while ensuring families have the resources and support needed to thrive alongside them.