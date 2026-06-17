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Boster Bio Expands Access to Validated CD68 Antibody Marker for IHC and Translational Research

ByEthan Lin

Jun 17, 2026

Getting macrophage staining right in FFPE tissue has been a pain point for immunohistochemistry labs for years. Antigen retrieval behaves differently depending on tissue type. Formalin fixation masks epitopes inconsistently. And when a lot changes mid-study, results from one batch can look nothing like the last. For researchers running immune infiltration studies or profiling the tumor microenvironment, this variability is more than an inconvenience, it creates gaps in reproducibility that can take weeks to diagnose.

Boster Biological Technology, a life science reagent manufacturer based in Pleasanton, California, has broadened availability of its validated CD68 antibody marker, a rabbit monoclonal optimized for IHC performance in human FFPE specimens.

The company’s expanded catalog of validated antibodies for IHC and immunodetection and ordering information for the CD68 antibody marker are available at https://www.bosterbio.com/bosterbio-gene-info-cards/CD68.

CD68 has been the go-to pan-macrophage marker in IHC workflows for decades. Its high expression in lysosomal compartments of monocytes and tissue-resident macrophages makes it reliably detectable across a wide range of tissue types. That reliability, though, only holds when the antibody itself performs consistently. Boster’s production process for the CD68 antibody tests each lot across multiple organ types, liver, spleen, tumor tissue, with pathologist review of staining patterns before release. Heat-induced antigen retrieval conditions are optimized separately, and signal-to-noise ratios are assessed against control tissues. The goal is that what a lab sees in lot 12 looks the same as what it saw in lot 7.

Tumor-associated macrophage quantification is one of the most common applications. Labs evaluating immunotherapy response, tracking macrophage density in the tumor microenvironment, or scoring immune infiltration for translational studies all depend on staining that holds up across tissue batches and time points. The CD68 antibody is also used in inflammation and fibrosis models, where macrophage recruitment to tissue is a primary readout, and in neuroinflammation work tracking microglial activity in central nervous system samples. For protocols that need further calibration, Boster offers IHC assa﻿y services at https://www.bosterbio.com/services/assay-services/ihc-histology-services.

CD163 and CD206 have gained ground as more polarization-specific macrophage markers. CD68 has held its position despite this, partly because of its broad coverage across macrophage subtypes and partly because two decades of published literature have validated it against known tissue references. Standard IHC protocols work with it without significant modification. Full product specifications, lot validation data, and ordering information for the CD68 antibody are at https://www.bosterbio.com/bosterbio-gene-info-cards/CD68.

About Boster Biological Technology

Boster Biological Technology is a life science manufacturer based in Pleasanton, California. The company produces ELISA kits, antibodies, and research reagents for academic and commercial laboratories. Technical support for assay selection, protocol development, and troubleshooting is available through the company’s research services team.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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