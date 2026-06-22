Defense, Developer Tools, and AI Agents Lead YC’s Spring 2026 Standouts

Y Combinator presented its Spring 2026 cohort on Tuesday, with investors showing strong interest in defense systems, robotics, AI infrastructure, healthcare, space technology, and developer tools. At least two startups reportedly attracted valuations of $175 million or more, while repeat founders also secured substantial funding.

The companies were selected after eight investors identified the startups they were watching or hearing about most often. Most names on the list received support from at least two investors.

Defense and Healthcare Startups Draw High Valuations

9 Mothers develops an AI-powered counter-drone system designed to track fast, low-flying drones. The company has recorded $1.6 million in sales, expects one contract to grow to $35 million, and has presented investors with a potential $1 billion contract pipeline.

One investor said the company was raising capital at a valuation above $200 million, potentially making it one of YC’s most highly valued companies. The figure has not been confirmed publicly.

Adialante is developing compact MRI equipment that can travel between clinics in a small truck. It plans to charge $250 per scan and wants to make regular cancer screening more accessible.

Dispatch is building reusable vehicles that can return pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and biological materials manufactured in space. Its capsules are designed to survive atmospheric re-entry and fly on multiple missions.

AI Tools Focus on Software Development

Arga Labs creates digital replicas of software environments where AI coding agents can test changes without affecting production systems. The company aims to reduce delays caused by conventional testing environments.

Lightsprint allows product managers and other non-engineers to request software changes through natural language and select from visual options. An engineer still reviews and approves the generated code before release.

Sazabi monitors production software, analyzes logs, identifies faults, and can generate proposed fixes through Slack. Superset provides a workspace where developers can run and manage 100 or more coding agents simultaneously.

Silmaril is building security infrastructure that tests AI agents for prompt-injection attacks. Its system identifies new threats and updates the protective controls around applications.

AI Agents Target Business Operations and Marketing

Tasklet connects with services such as Slack, Outlook, and Google Drive to complete workflows through natural-language commands. It can continue running after users close their browser tabs and can write code or build interfaces.

Complir uses AI agents to monitor product regulations, create documentation, and check labels for companies selling physical goods internationally. Its system covers requirements such as translations and country-specific packaging rules.

Ploy creates websites, writes marketing copy, launches campaigns, and continuously adjusts content based on performance. Founded by former Webflow co-founder and CTO Bryant Chou, it announced a $27 million seed round led by First Round and YC shortly after Spring Demo Day.

Featured image credits: Paul Miller via Flickr

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