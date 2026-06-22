Gina Reyes Mortgage Broker Announces Expanded Multi State Mortgage Services Backed by Two Decades of Underwriting Experience

Gina Reyes, Mortgage Broker, has announced the continued expansion of her residential, investment, and commercial mortgage services across Texas, New Mexico, and Florida. Backed by 20 years of mortgage banking experience spanning loan processing, underwriting, and mortgage brokering, the expansion reflects her ongoing commitment to providing borrowers with financing solutions built on preparation, transparency, and technical expertise.

As lending guidelines continue to evolve and financing scenarios become increasingly complex, borrowers often face additional documentation requirements and more detailed underwriting reviews. Reyes’ professional background allows her to identify potential challenges early in the lending process and develop financing strategies designed to keep transactions moving efficiently.

“I underwrite my files before the lender ever sees them, so my clients see fewer surprises and faster closings,” Reyes said.

Building a Mortgage Career from the Inside Out

Before becoming a mortgage broker, Reyes spent years working behind the scenes in mortgage processing and underwriting. Reviewing documentation, evaluating borrower qualifications, and preparing files for lender approval provided firsthand knowledge of how financing decisions are made.

That technical foundation continues to influence every loan she manages today. Rather than approaching financing solely from a sales perspective, Reyes focuses on structuring applications that meet lender requirements while aligning with each borrower’s financial objectives.

“I started in processing and underwriting. That foundation still guides every approval I pursue,” she said.

Her experience enables her to anticipate documentation issues before they become obstacles, helping reduce delays that commonly occur during the underwriting process.

Recognized for Mortgage Expertise and Client-Focused Lending

Gina Reyes was named Best Mortgage Broker in Texas of 2026 by Best of Best Review in recognition of her 20 years of mortgage industry experience, underwriting-first approach, and commitment to helping homebuyers, investors, and commercial real estate clients secure financing aligned with their goals. Licensed in Texas, New Mexico, and Florida, Reyes brings a strong background in loan processing, underwriting, and mortgage strategy, allowing her to prepare files thoroughly, guide clients through complex lending scenarios, and create smoother paths to approval. Her expertise spans conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, refinance, investment, and commercial lending, with particular strength in supporting self-employed borrowers and clients with non-traditional income. As a Top 1% producer in Texas and nationally for the past two years, Reyes continues to stand out for her transparency, communication, precision, and client-centered service.

Supporting Residential, Investment, and Commercial Financing

The expanded services include financing solutions for a broad range of property types and borrower needs.

For residential clients, Reyes assists first time homebuyers, repeat buyers, refinancing transactions, and homeowners seeking financing options suited to changing financial circumstances.

She also works with real estate investors financing single family rentals, multi unit properties, and portfolio expansion. Her experience allows her to evaluate financing structures that consider long term investment objectives alongside current lending requirements.

Commercial borrowers can also access financing for owner occupied buildings, mixed use developments, and small to mid sized commercial properties.

“My job isn’t to sell a loan. It’s to engineer the right structure for your goals,” Reyes said.

Experience with Complex Borrower Profiles

The announcement also highlights Reyes’ continued focus on assisting borrowers whose financial situations may not fit traditional lending models.

Self employed professionals, business owners, borrowers with significant assets but variable income, and individuals with unique financial profiles often require additional documentation and customized financing strategies.

Rather than viewing these files as exceptions, Reyes applies her underwriting experience to identify solutions that align with lender guidelines.

“Complexity doesn’t scare me. Self employed and non traditional income is where my background shines,” she said.

This approach allows borrowers to better understand available financing options while maintaining realistic expectations throughout the approval process.

Multi State Lending Experience

Reyes currently maintains active mortgage licensing in Texas, New Mexico, and Florida, allowing her to assist borrowers across multiple regional housing markets.

Each state presents different lending considerations, documentation requirements, and market conditions. Her familiarity with these differences helps borrowers relocating between states, purchasing investment properties, or financing commercial real estate across multiple jurisdictions.

“Licensed in Texas, New Mexico, and Florida, I navigate state specific nuances so deals stay on track,” Reyes said.

Her relationships with lenders, title companies, appraisers, and real estate professionals further support efficient communication throughout each transaction.

Recognition Reflects Consistent Performance

Alongside the service expansion, Reyes continues to build on recent professional recognition within the mortgage industry.

She has been recognized as a Top 1% producer in Texas and nationally during the past two years. The recognition reflects consistent production, successful loan closings, and long term relationships built through dependable service.

“The top 1% in Texas and nationally for the past two years is a reflection of client trust and consistent execution,” Reyes said.

While production rankings recognize performance, Reyes says preparation and communication remain central to every transaction regardless of loan size.

“Great outcomes come from meticulous files and strong relationships with lenders, agents, appraisers, and title professionals,” she said.

A Client Focused Lending Philosophy

Throughout her career, Reyes has emphasized four principles that continue to guide her work: integrity, precision, partnership, and education.

She believes borrowers benefit from understanding the financing process rather than simply completing required paperwork. By explaining underwriting guidelines, documentation requirements, timelines, and loan structures in straightforward language, clients are better prepared to make informed financial decisions.

“Education is empowerment. I translate guidelines into clear, actionable steps so clients always know what comes next,” Reyes said.

Whether financing a first home, expanding an investment portfolio, or purchasing commercial property, Reyes approaches each transaction with an emphasis on preparation, communication, and long term financial planning.

About Gina Reyes Mortgage Broker

Gina Reyes is a mortgage broker with 20 years of experience in mortgage banking, including loan processing, underwriting, and mortgage brokering. Licensed in Texas, New Mexico, and Florida, she provides residential, investment, and commercial financing solutions while helping borrowers navigate the lending process with clarity and confidence.

Additional information is available at Cattell Inc . Clients can also connect with Gina through LinkedIn , follow her on Facebook , and read customer feedback through her Google Reviews profile. For inquiries, contact Gina@cattellinc.com .