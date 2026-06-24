Securafy Names Ric Hall as Chief Revenue Officer

Securafy, a managed IT and cybersecurity provider serving businesses across Ohio and regulated industries nationwide, has appointed Ric Hall as Chief Revenue Officer.

Ric’s career spans more than three decades across mainframes, open systems, enterprise infrastructure, cloud architecture, disaster recovery, and regulated industry environments. He spent 17 years at Sun Microsystems in progressively senior engineering roles, earning recognition as Systems Engineer of the Year across North America, Australia, and Canada. He then spent nearly 16 years at Oracle in solution architecture, business development, and cloud leadership — helping organizations move critical workloads to the cloud, close high-stakes deals, and meet strict compliance requirements, while driving pipeline growth of up to 26 times and improving win rates by 40 percent.

In his new role, Ric will lead Securafy’s revenue strategy and client advisory model. He will work directly with executive teams on board-facing technology roadmaps, security and compliance readiness, and high-stakes client engagements.

“Ric has solved these problems at scale, across major technology shifts spanning three decades,” said Randy Hall, CEO of Securafy. “He understands what business leaders are really asking when they raise questions about risk, cost, and continuity. That perspective is exactly what Securafy’s clients need.”

Cybersecurity, cloud strategy, and infrastructure resilience are no longer just IT decisions. They shape revenue continuity, regulatory standing, and competitive positioning. A single outage, failed audit, or stalled modernization project can put growth plans and key customer relationships at risk. Experienced advisors who can translate that complexity into clear board-level options are rare — and that is where Ric operates.

“The organizations that will move forward with confidence are the ones that can modernize without disruption, adopt new technology without new exposure, and make investments the board can act on,” said Hall. “That is the work Securafy is built to do.”

As CRO, Ric will also serve as a senior advisor for clients working through cybersecurity maturity, cloud transitions, AI readiness, and compliance requirements. For Securafy clients, that means a board-ready advisor who can sit with CEOs, CFOs, and CISOs and turn technical risk into concrete next steps.

His appointment reflects Securafy’s continued focus on serving Ohio’s business community and expanding into regulated industries — including healthcare, financial services, and manufacturing — where technology decisions carry the highest stakes.