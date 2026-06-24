Darlington Agency Selected to Support Onegym’s Next Phase of Growth

Myk Baxter Marketing, a top digital marketing agency founded by Darlington entrepreneur Myk Baxter, has been working with OneGym on its search engine optimisation strategy over the last 12 months and has now been appointed to redesign and develop the company’s new website as the business continues its rapid expansion across the region.

The partnership brings together two ambitious Darlington businesses that have experienced significant growth in recent years and share a common belief in investing locally whilst building successful regional brands.

OneGym has grown from a single gym into one of the North East’s largest privately owned fitness chains, with locations across County Durham, Teesside, Sunderland, Newcastle and surrounding areas. Known for its affordable memberships, 24-hour access, modern facilities and commitment to helping local communities improve their health and fitness, the company has become one of the region’s most recognisable fitness brands.

Meanwhile, Myk Baxter Marketing has spent more than 16 years helping businesses improve their online presence, generate enquiries and grow through strategic website development and digital marketing. Founded in 2010, the agency works with clients throughout the UK and internationally but remains proudly based in Darlington.

The appointment further strengthens Myk Baxter Marketing’s reputation as one of the North East’s leading digital agencies. Alongside OneGym, the agency has partnered with recognised regional brands including Tomahawk Steakhouse, Rio Brazilian Steakhouse, Babuls and Skins & Needles, delivering website development, SEO, Meta Ads and digital growth strategies that drive visibility, enquiries and measurable commercial growth.

The new website has been designed with both user experience and future growth in mind, providing an improved journey for members whilst creating a platform capable of supporting OneGym’s continued expansion plans.

The project includes enhancements to navigation, website speed, location-specific content, membership journeys and mobile usability, alongside a robust SEO foundation designed to help strengthen the brand’s visibility across search engines.

Myk Baxter, Founder of Myk Baxter Marketing, said:

“It is always rewarding when local businesses choose to work together, especially when both organisations have strong roots in Darlington and a genuine passion for growth.

“We’ve been supporting OneGym with SEO behind the scenes and have seen first-hand the ambition of the business and the incredible progress they have made. Being trusted to deliver the next generation of the OneGym website is something we are incredibly proud of.

“Darlington has produced some fantastic businesses over the years and OneGym is a great example of what can be achieved through hard work, consistency and a clear vision. As a local business owner myself, there is something special about helping another Darlington success story continue its journey. We are excited to play a part in what comes next.”

As consumer behaviour continues to evolve, both businesses recognise the importance of creating digital experiences that are not only visually appealing but also deliver a seamless customer experience.

A spokesperson for OneGym added:

“We have known Myk for many years and have seen the standard of work he delivers and how passionate he is about helping businesses grow. When the time came to choose an agency and redevelop our website, it was the obvious choice for us.

“We have ambitious plans for the future and wanted to work with somebody who not only understood digital marketing but also understood our business, our members and our long-term vision. We are excited to continue building on what we have already achieved together.”

The collaboration comes at a time when OneGym continues to strengthen its presence across the North East, with the opening of OneGym Wynyard on 11 July, the upcoming launch of OneGym Sunderland Doxford Park and further growth anticipated in the coming years.

Whilst both companies continue to expand their presence across the North East, their roots remain firmly in Darlington, highlighting the strength of local entrepreneurship and demonstrating what can be achieved when ambitious businesses invest in their communities.

About OneGym

OneGym is one of the North East’s largest privately owned fitness operators, offering affordable memberships, 24-hour access, modern facilities and multiple locations across the region. The business continues to expand throughout the North East with new locations planned as part of its ongoing growth strategy.

About Myk Baxter Marketing

Founded in 2010, Myk Baxter Marketing is a Darlington-based digital marketing agency specialising in website design and development, SEO, Google Ads, Meta Ads, AI-powered marketing and digital growth strategies. The agency works with businesses throughout the UK and internationally, helping organisations generate enquiries, improve visibility and achieve measurable commercial growth.

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.