Crimson Dynasty Wines Earns International Recognition from Decanter

Crimson Dynasty Wines, the wine label that combines world-class California winemaking with The University of Alabama tradition, today announced that all three of its flagship wines earned Highly Recommended ratings from Decanter, one of the world’s most respected and influential wine publications.

The recognition includes:

94 Points – Crimson Dynasty Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley 2023

93 Points – Crimson Dynasty Pinot Noir, California 2024

93 Points – Crimson Dynasty Chardonnay, Alexander Valley, Sonoma County 2024

Earning ratings of 93 points or higher across all three Crimson Dynasty wines represents a significant achievement in the wine industry and reflects the consistency, quality, and craftsmanship behind the Crimson Dynasty brand.

“These ratings validate what we set out to accomplish from the very beginning,” said Butch Burkett and Bill Rodrigues of Collegiate Wines, LLC. “We wanted to create wines that Alabama alumni and fans would be proud to share with family, friends, and clients. We wanted wines that could stand on their own merit alongside highly regarded wines from anywhere in the world. Receiving these ratings from Decanter is a tremendous honor for Crimson Dynasty, our winemaker Jean Hoefliger, and the Alabama community that has supported us from the beginning. We are blessed to be part of such a passionate and supportive Alabama family.”

All three wines were reviewed by acclaimed wine journalist Jonathan Cristaldi and crafted by Jean Hoefliger, a Swiss-born, internationally acclaimed winemaker whose global experience spans Bordeaux, South Africa, Italy, Spain, and California, and whose wines have earned multiple 100-point ratings.

For more than 50 years, Decanter has served as one of the wine industry’s most trusted authorities. Its reviews and ratings influence wine collectors, restaurants, retailers, sommeliers, distributors, and consumers throughout the world.

The achievement reinforces Crimson Dynasty’s founding vision of creating world-class wines that unite The University of Alabama alumni, fans, students, and wine enthusiasts around a shared tradition of excellence. Developed by Collegiate Wines, Crimson Dynasty combines premium California winemaking with the spirit of Alabama, and a royalty from every bottle sold supports The University of Alabama and its student-athletes. More than a wine collection, Crimson Dynasty celebrates the traditions, championship moments, lifelong friendships, and shared experiences that make the Alabama family a bond that endures for a lifetime.

Leading the trio is the Crimson Dynasty Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley 2023, which earned 94 points. Decanter praised the wine for its forest berry character, earthy complexity, powerful structure, and mineral-driven finish.

The Crimson Dynasty Pinot Noir, California 2024, earned 93 points and was described as “the kind of wine that invites conversation,” featuring layered red berry fruit, baking spice, and refined tannins.

The Crimson Dynasty Chardonnay, Alexander Valley, Sonoma County 2024, also received 93 points. Described as “pleasure-packed,” it offers vibrant tropical and stone fruit flavors balanced by subtle richness and freshness.

These award-winning wines are only available for purchase directly from Crimson Dynasty at www.CrimsonDynastyWine.com

ABOUT CRIMSON DYNASTY WINES

Crimson Dynasty Wines was created for The University of Alabama family that shares a passion for excellence, tradition, and the enduring spirit of the Capstone. Crafted by internationally acclaimed winemaker Jean Hoefliger, Crimson Dynasty combines world-class California winemaking with Alabama pride while giving back to The University of Alabama and its student-athletes via a royalty with every bottle sold.

ABOUT COLLEGIATE WINES, LLC

Collegiate Wines, LLC develops quality wine brands that connect universities, alumni, fans, and supporters through exceptional wine experiences. The company partners with Jean Hoefliger and university communities to create distinctive wine collections that celebrate tradition, strengthen engagement, and support university initiatives.