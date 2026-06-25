Zero1Gaming Launches Public Beta, Bringing Live Streaming, Leaderboards and Esports News Into One Hub

Zero1Gaming, a new esports and streaming platform, today announced the launch of its public beta. The site brings together simultaneous viewing of Twitch and Kick streams, a level and points progression system, competitive leaderboards and gaming industry news coverage.

Following a favorite streamer, checking the season rankings and catching up on industry news usually means juggling half a dozen browser tabs. Zero1Gaming is betting on bringing all of that into one place.

Users can watch Twitch and Kick streams side by side, without switching between platforms. They can also follow streamer profiles, access dedicated game hubs with tournament schedules and patch notes, and level up their profile by earning experience points for their activity on the site. The news section covers releases, updates and the competitive scene for titles including CS2, Valorant, League of Legends, Overwatch and Dota 2 on a daily basis.

“We launched Zero1Gaming because, as gamers ourselves, we got tired of jumping between five different tabs just to watch a stream, check the rankings and read the news. This beta is the first step toward the single hub our community has been asking for,” said Björn Norin, co-founder of Zero1Gaming.

The public beta is now live at zero1gaming.com. The initial focus is the US market, with secondary reach in the UK, Canada and Australia. The company plans to keep rolling out new features in upcoming phases, including improved streamer profiles, additional game hubs and community analytics tools.

About Zero1Gaming

Zero1Gaming is an esports and streaming platform that connects players, fans, streamers and esports followers through live broadcasts, news, rankings and community features. Built by gamers, for gamers, its mission is to give the gaming community a single place to discover content, follow tournaments and connect with others.

Contact:

Marieta Cembranos

Director of Communications

press@zero1gaming.com

zero1gaming.com