Food Journal Magazine (foodjournalmagazine.com), the independent Los Angeles food media publication covering the best food in Los Angeles and surrounding areas, has released its editorial spotlight on the dining trends reshaping how Angelenos discover, experience, and talk about food in their own city. Drawing on firsthand visits to some of the most exciting food places in Los Angeles, from the San Fernando Valley to Downtown LA, Food Journal Magazine identifies the culinary forces driving a new era for Los Angeles restaurants across every neighborhood and every price point.

“Los Angeles food has always reflected the soul of this city, layered, multicultural, and constantly evolving,” said Matthew Tropp, founder and editor of Food Journal Magazine. ” What we are seeing right now is Los Angeles finally being recognized as one of the great food cities on the planet, and the restaurants driving that conversation are right here in our own backyard. From Michelin-starred tasting menus in Encino to Mediterranean small plates in Sherman Oaks, there is great food in Los Angeles happening in places people are only just beginning to discover, and Food Journal Magazine exists to be that guide.”

TREND 1: NEIGHBORHOOD FINE DINING IS REDEFINING THE BEST FOOD LOS ANGELES HAS TO OFFER

The best food Los Angeles has to offer is no longer concentrated in a handful of Westside zip codes. A new generation of destination-quality restaurants is emerging across the city, bringing serious culinary ambition directly to local neighborhoods and changing the conversation about where to find the best Los Angeles food. Among the standout dining destinations Food Journal Magazine has covered is Casalena Woodland Hills, a radiant Mediterranean Italian restaurant at 22160 Ventura Blvd in Woodland Hills, California.

Food Journal Magazine visited Casalena Woodland Hills and found a kitchen producing dishes including spicy bluefin tuna crispy rice and sweet corn agnolotti with brown butter, pepitas, and cilantro, inside a space built around warmth, light, and genuine hospitality. Owner Chloe Makhani, a three-time OpenTable Diners Choice winner, is among the restaurateurs proving that the San Fernando Valley delivers some of the best Los Angeles food available anywhere in the city. For anyone searching for the best food places in Los Angeles beyond the usual destinations, Casalena Woodland Hills belongs at the top of the list.

TREND 2: INTIMATE CHEF-DRIVEN EXPERIENCES ARE AMONG THE MOST EXCITING FOOD PLACES IN LOS ANGELES

Some of the most extraordinary food places in Los Angeles belong to those willing to look a little closer. A new generation of intimate, speakeasy-style tasting menu restaurants is redefining what a night out in the LA food scene can feel like, and Pasta Bar Encino is the clearest expression of this trend.

Tucked discreetly along Ventura Boulevard in Encino, California, Pasta Bar Encino is a Michelin-starred Los Angeles restaurant from the Scratch Restaurants family of Chef Phillip Frankland Lee and pastry chef Margarita Kallas-Lee. The restaurant delivers a 12-course omakase tasting menu at $245 per person, built entirely around handmade pastas, hyper-local seasonal ingredients, and unexpected flavor combinations that blur the line between Italian tradition and Los Angeles culinary identity. During Food Journal Magazine’s visit, Head Chef DJ Nelson commanded the kitchen through a tasting menu that included oxtail and comte agnolotti with rosemary, a chef-driven experience that stands among the most singular food places in Los Angeles for serious diners.

Pasta Bar Encino is not just great food in Los Angeles. It is proof that the most remarkable Los Angeles food experiences are sometimes found in the places you least expect.

TREND 3: LOS ANGELES FOOD IS BEING ELEVATED BY RESTAURANTS THAT MAKE HISTORY PART OF THE MEAL

The best Los Angeles food has always told the story of the city itself, layered, multicultural, and rich with history. A new wave of Los Angeles restaurants is going further, using historic settings as a defining part of the dining experience and giving guests something no other city can replicate. Redbird LA in Downtown Los Angeles is the defining example of this trend.

Located inside the former rectory of the historic Vibiana cathedral at 114 East Second Street in Downtown Los Angeles, Redbird LA is one of the most iconic destinations for Los Angeles food in the entire city. Chef Neal Fraser’s seasonal California cooking, recognized by the Michelin Guide and the 50 Best Discovery list, pairs with a landmark setting that earned the Los Angeles Conservancy’s 2019 Chair’s Award. Food Journal Magazine covered Redbird LA in depth, with standout dishes including Black Truffle Gnocchi with Reggiano crema and chanterelle mushrooms, and a Whole Crispy Branzino served in a fragrant Thai-inspired broth with lemongrass and black lime. For anyone building the ultimate Los Angeles food bucket list, Redbird LA is an essential stop.

TREND 4: THE SAN FERNANDO VALLEY IS ONE OF THE BEST FOOD IN LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA HAS TO OFFER

When food lovers talk about the best food in Los Angeles California, the San Fernando Valley is earning its place in that conversation in a way that would have seemed unlikely just a few years ago. Serious culinary talent is planting roots across the Valley, and Bacari Sherman Oaks on Ventura Blvd in Sherman Oaks, California is one of the most compelling examples of why the Valley now belongs at the center of any discussion about good food in Los Angeles CA.

At the heart of Bacari Sherman Oaks is Executive Chef and Culinary Director Lior Hillel, trained at Le Cordon Bleu and refined in the kitchen of the three-Michelin-starred Jean-Georges in New York. Chef Hillel’s Mediterranean-inspired small plates program brings fine-dining technique to a warm, communal atmosphere that captures the spirit of the best food in Los Angeles California. Food Journal Magazine covered Bacari Sherman Oaks in depth, with standout dishes including Lamb Hummus with braised ground lamb, spiced Lebanese stew, sesame, and tahini, and hand-made Ricotta and Beet Gnocchi with chevre fondue and chimichurri. Bacari Sherman Oaks is the kind of restaurant that makes the case, definitively, that good food in Los Angeles CA is flourishing far beyond the neighborhoods that typically make the headlines.

TREND 5: INDEPENDENT FOOD MEDIA IS THE MOST TRUSTED GUIDE TO THE BEST LOS ANGELES FOOD

As national food publications consolidate, independent Los Angeles food media with deep local roots and firsthand editorial coverage are becoming the most trusted voices for anyone searching for the best Los Angeles food, the most exciting food places in Los Angeles, and the dining experiences that actually live up to the hype. Food Journal Magazine (ISSN 2471-3090) was built for exactly this purpose.

From Michelin-starred Los Angeles restaurants to hidden neighborhood gems across the San Fernando Valley, Food Journal Magazine delivers verified, firsthand coverage of Los Angeles food places, food and wine festivals, and culinary culture across Southern California. For food lovers searching for great food in Los Angeles, Food Journal Magazine is the independent resource that goes beyond the press release and into the restaurant itself.

ABOUT FOOD JOURNAL MAGAZINE

Food Journal Magazine is an independent Los Angeles food media publication covering the best food in Los Angeles.