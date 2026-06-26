Grace Globus Introduces Globus Collections, a Curated Luxury Real Estate Brand Serving Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, and Global Clients

Grace Globus, a distinguished luxury real estate agent serving Los Angeles’ Westside, today announced the launch of Globus Collections, a curated luxury real estate brand serving buyers and sellers across Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, and global markets. The launch marks the evolution of Globus’s established practice into a refined, real estate advisory built around curated property collections, private client service, and a globally connected network.

Globus Collections brings together Grace Globus’s 30+ years of experience, a 4.9-star reputation across 117 verified Google reviews, and a new brand framework designed to serve discerning clients across Los Angeles’ most prestigious communities — including Beverly Hills , Bel Air , Brentwood , Pacific Palisades , Santa Monica , and Westwood , including homes near UCLA .

“Globus Collections is the natural next step for the way I’ve always worked — curated, personal, and built around results rather than promises,” said Grace Globus, Founder and Lead Advisor of Globus Collections. “My clients are sophisticated, global, and accustomed to discretion. This brand reflects that standard, and it lets us serve more clientele at a higher level than any single agent could alone.”

From a Trusted Solo Practice to a Curated Luxury Brand

For years, Grace Globus built one of the Westside’s most respected luxury real estate practices on high-stakes negotiations, multilingual client service, and an elite referral network spanning international investors, business executives, financial institutions, and high-net-worth individuals. Globus Collections carries that reputation forward while expanding the brand beyond a single advisor into a team designed for continuity, scale, and an elevated client experience.

The result is a curated Los Angeles luxury real estate brand that pairs deep local expertise with a global perspective — and keeps Grace Globus’s proven judgment at the center of every engagement.

A Global Background and an Executive’s Approach to High-Value Transactions

Born and raised between Taiwan and Hong Kong, Globus brings an international perspective rare among Los Angeles luxury real estate agents . She is fluent in English, Mandarin, and Cantonese, making Globus Collections a trusted choice for cross-border clients investing in Southern California.

Before transitioning to residential real estate, Globus led the real estate division at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), where she oversaw more than $300 million annually in cargo and airfield rental operations — a role that demanded precision, discretion, and the ability to manage complex, high-value transactions at scale.

“Real estate at LAX taught me how to negotiate when the stakes are real and the margin for error is zero,” Globus added. “That discipline is exactly what high-end buyers and sellers in Beverly Hills and Santa Monica deserve.”

Search by Collection: A New Way to Discover Los Angeles Luxury Homes

At the heart of the new brand is Search by Collection, a curated approach that organizes Los Angeles luxury homes by lifestyle, architecture, privacy, and investment purpose rather than by listing alone. Featured collections include:

Each collection is supported by Globus Collections’ dedicated team and an established network of contractors, designers, and staging professionals who help clients prepare properties to achieve top-of-market pricing.

Local Expertise. Global Perspective.

With deep roots in Los Angeles and a globally minded network, Globus Collections serves clients who move fluidly between markets, lifestyles, and investment opportunities — from a buyer relocating from Asia to Bel Air, to a longtime Westside homeowner preparing to sell in Pacific Palisades.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Globus Collections? Globus Collections is a luxury real estate brand led by Grace Globus, serving buyers and sellers across Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, and international markets.

Who leads Globus Collections? Grace Globus is the Founder and Lead Advisor. She brings more than 30 years of experience, an MBA, CRS and CCIM designations, and a 4.9 star rating across 117 Google reviews.

What areas does Globus Collections serve? The firm serves Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Brentwood, Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica, Westwood, and other premier Los Angeles communities.

What is “Search by Collection”? Search by Collection organizes luxury properties by lifestyle, architecture, privacy, and investment goals, helping clients discover homes that fit their specific needs.

Does Globus Collections offer multilingual service? Yes. Grace Globus is fluent in English, Mandarin, and Cantonese and regularly assists international buyers and investors.

What is Grace Globus’s background before real estate? Before residential real estate, she led the real estate division at Los Angeles International Airport, overseeing more than $300 million in annual operations.

What brokerage is Globus Collections affiliated with? Grace Globus is a Broker Associate with Compass, serving clients throughout the greater Los Angeles area.

Does Globus Collections handle probate and estate sales? Yes. The firm assists families and executors with probate and estate sales through strategic planning and property preparation services.

Does Globus Collections provide market reports? Yes. Clients can access Los Angeles market reports covering pricing trends, inventory, and market conditions.

How can buyers, sellers, and international clients get in touch? Clients can call 310-779-0058 or visit GlobusCollections.com to schedule a private consultation. Services are available in English, Mandarin, and Cantonese.

About Globus Collections

Globus Collections is a curated luxury real estate brand led by Grace Globus, serving discerning buyers and sellers across Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Brentwood, Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica, Westwood, and other premier Los Angeles communities. Born and raised in Taiwan and Hong Kong, Globus brings a global perspective and is fluent in English, Mandarin, and Cantonese, making the brand a trusted choice for international investors, business executives, financial institutions, and high-net-worth families. Prior to luxury real estate, she led the real estate division at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), overseeing more than $300 million annually in cargo and airfield operations. With 30+ years of real estate expertise, an MBA, CRS and CCIM designations, a 4.9-star Google rating across 117 reviews, and an elite global referral network, Globus Collections delivers a refined, results-driven luxury real estate experience. Learn more about Grace Globus or visit GlobusCollections.com.

Media Contact: Grace Globus, Luxury Real Estate Agent — Compass 11601 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Phone: 310-779-0058 Website: www.globuscollections.com Email: grace@globuscollections.com Phone: 310-779-0058

Connect with Grace Globus on Social Media: