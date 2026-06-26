Furniture Built for Singapore Homes: Megafurniture Brings Design and Manufacturing In-House Across Two New Factories

Megafurniture.sg, a Singapore furniture retailer, now designs and manufactures its products in its own factories — a change the company says lets it build pieces around the way Singaporeans actually live, rather than adapting generic designs ordered from third-party suppliers.

The company operates two facilities, one in Batu Pahat (Johor, Malaysia) and one in Foshan (Guangdong, China), both running since the fourth quarter of 2025. Production is ramping in stages over three years, through 2028. The move places Megafurniture among the few furniture retailers in Singapore that manufacture in-house rather than ordering finished goods from original-equipment (OEM) suppliers.

A bet that runs against the retail grain

The decision cuts against the prevailing retail playbook, which generally favours light balance sheets and outsourced production. Megafurniture has moved the other way, putting capital into owning the line itself. Its reasoning is control. When a company owns the factory, it sets quality from the raw material onward, instead of inspecting a supplier’s output after it has already been made and shipped.

“Owning the factories lets us control quality at every stage, from the materials we select to the product that reaches a customer’s home,” said Teck Oon, a spokesperson for Megafurniture. “Outsourcing is simpler. It also hands the part that matters most to someone else.”

That control is meant to compound over time. The staged ramp through 2028 is intended to bring a growing share of the company’s catalogue into its own factories, rather than switching everything across at once. For a retailer, the appeal of vertical integration is consistency and accountability: the same business that designs a piece also builds it, so a flaw on a finished sofa is the manufacturer’s to answer for, not a distant supplier’s.

Designing for the room, not the catalogue

The more immediate change, the company argues, is in design. Space in Singapore homes is measured carefully, and furniture sized for a generic catalogue often sits awkwardly in an HDB flat or a compact condominium bedroom. Controlling production lets Megafurniture start from the room instead of the warehouse.

In practice, that means a three-seater can be proportioned for a four-room flat, a storage bed can be configured for a bedroom with little floor to spare, and a wardrobe can be built to the height and depth of a condominium room rather than trimmed to fit after it is delivered. For households furnishing a new flat or working through a renovation, the difference is whether a piece is designed for the space or merely squeezed into it.

“When you build the furniture yourself, you start from the room instead of the catalogue,” Teck Oon said. “A three-seater that fits a four-room flat, a storage bed that works in an HDB bedroom — those decisions happen at the factory, not after the piece arrives.”

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A range built for a Singapore home

The in-house range covers the categories that fill a typical Singapore home. Its sofas come in two-seater, three-seater, sectional and sofa-bed configurations, upholstered in fabric, leather, faux leather, velvet and boucle, so a living room can be matched to both its dimensions and its material preferences. Its bed frames span platform, divan and storage designs, the last aimed squarely at bedrooms where under-bed space has to work harder.

Its mattresses, sold under the company’s own Somnuz brand, are produced in pocket-spring, latex, memory-foam and hybrid constructions. Owning the mattress brand and the factory that makes it allows the company to manage the specification of a product that buyers cannot easily inspect for themselves. Beyond the bedroom and living room, the factories also produce wood furniture, including wardrobes, cabinets, sideboards, TV consoles, bookshelves and dining tables — the pieces that tend to be bought together when a home is set up.

Producing across categories under one roof also lets the pieces in a home relate to one another. A buyer furnishing a flat from several importers usually ends up with items that were never designed to sit together: a sofa from one source, a bed from another, storage from a third, each built to its own proportions and finished in its own way. When a single company designs the sofa, the bed frame, the storage and the dining table, those proportions, materials and finishes can be kept consistent from one room to the next. They can also be matched again on a later purchase, when a household adds a piece or furnishes another room, rather than hoping a previous range is still in stock.

Two factories, one design brief

The two-country footprint gives Megafurniture production bases in both Malaysia and China, two of the regions that supply much of Southeast Asia’s furniture. Rather than coordinating between separate external manufacturers in each location, the company now runs both sites itself, designing centrally for the Singapore market and producing across the two facilities.

Designing centrally for a single market also shapes what actually gets built. Instead of selecting from whatever a roster of external suppliers happens to offer in a given season, the company can decide which sizes, configurations and finishes to put into production for Singapore homes specifically, and revise that mix as the staged ramp through 2028 brings more of the catalogue in-house. Over time, the company says, that should mean fewer compromises between what a buyer is looking for and what a supplier happened to make.

Owning manufacturing also lengthens the part of the chain the company controls. Because the same business designs, builds, delivers and assembles a piece, responsibility for the finished product does not change hands at a factory gate. Professional delivery and assembly are included on qualifying orders, extending that single line of accountability into the customer’s home.

Seeing the range in person

Customers can view the range at Megafurniture’s furniture showrooms. The flagship, at 134 Joo Seng Road, occupies roughly 30,000 square feet across two levels; a second showroom operates at 21 Tampines North Drive 2, at Giant Tampines. The company also sells online and delivers across Singapore.

The shift to in-house design and manufacturing began in earnest in 2026, the first full year both factories have run under Megafurniture’s ownership. As the three-year ramp continues, the company expects an increasing portion of what it sells to be designed and built by the same team — and, it argues, designed for the homes those products are meant to go into.

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About Megafurniture — Megafurniture designs, sells and manufactures furniture for HDB, condominium and landed homes across Singapore, through its online store and two physical showrooms. The company owns the Somnuz mattress brand and operates its own factories in Malaysia and China for in-house design, manufacturing and quality control. Professional delivery and assembly are included on qualifying orders.