ICODA Launches Free AI Visibility Checker for Crypto and Web3 Projects

ICODA , a crypto marketing agency with 650+ clients across Web3, DeFi, and iGaming, today announced the launch of a free AI Visibility Checker. The tool enables crypto founders, marketing teams, and developers to audit whether their website can be discovered and cited by AI search systems — including ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, and Google Gemini — in under 30 seconds, with no registration required.

Why AI Visibility Has Become Critical for Crypto Projects

Over 60% of users in the US and UK now query AI assistants rather than traditional search engines when researching products and services. For crypto and Web3 projects, where paid advertising on Google and Meta remains heavily restricted, AI search has become one of the highest-ROI organic acquisition channels available. Yet most crypto websites remain invisible to AI crawlers due to misconfigured robots.txt files, missing structured data, and technical issues that traditional SEO tools do not flag.

Blockchain marketing agency data illustrates the gap:

A no-KYC crypto exchange achieved +688% ChatGPT traffic and 500+ AI citations after implementing an AI SEO strategy.

A Web3 payment platform recorded a 46% conversion rate from ChatGPT-referred visitors, compared to 29% from Google organic.

A crypto prop trading brand reached the top position across five LLMs for 15+ commercial keywords within 90 days of engagement.

What the Tool Analyzes

The AI Visibility Checker audits four categories:

AI Access Control (20%): Checks permissions for 8 AI crawlers including GPTBot (OpenAI), ClaudeBot (Anthropic), PerplexityBot, and Google-Extended (Gemini). Identifies whether critical content paths are accessible or silently blocked.

Checks permissions for 8 AI crawlers including GPTBot (OpenAI), ClaudeBot (Anthropic), PerplexityBot, and Google-Extended (Gemini). Identifies whether critical content paths are accessible or silently blocked. Content Structure (35%): Evaluates heading hierarchy, meta descriptions, Open Graph markup, semantic HTML, and internal linking depth — the signals AI systems use to extract and cite content accurately.

Evaluates heading hierarchy, meta descriptions, Open Graph markup, semantic HTML, and internal linking depth — the signals AI systems use to extract and cite content accurately. Structured Data (25%): Scans for Schema.org markup in JSON-LD format across ten schema types including FAQPage, Article, Organization, and HowTo.

Scans for Schema.org markup in JSON-LD format across ten schema types including FAQPage, Article, Organization, and HowTo. Technical Infrastructure (20%): Checks HTTPS status, page load speed, XML sitemap validity, redirect chains, and llms.txt — an emerging standard that provides AI crawlers with explicit content instructions.

Each audit returns an overall score from 0 to 100, color-coded across four performance tiers — Poor (0–44), Fair (45–64), Good (65–79), Excellent (80+) — with prioritized recommendations ranked by impact-to-effort ratio. Reports include estimated fix times, ROI scores, and copy-paste code examples. Results can be downloaded as a PDF or shared via a link valid for 30 days.

Statement

“Most crypto projects assume they’re visible online because they rank on Google. The AI Visibility Checker shows founders within 30 seconds whether they’re invisible to the systems their audience is actually using to find products. In industries where paid ads are restricted, the gap between Google visibility and AI visibility is costing projects leads they don’t know they’re losing.”

— ICODA Strategy Team

Availability

Get your audit — free, no account or registration required. Available immediately.

About ICODA

ICODA is a crypto marketing agency founded in 2017, with offices in Wrocław, Poland and Bellevue, WA, USA. The agency serves 650+ clients across DeFi protocols, token launches, crypto exchanges, iGaming platforms, and Web3 fintech projects. Services include AI SEO, Telegram marketing, KOL campaigns, community acquisition, crypto PR, and paid media. ICODA holds a 4.9/5 rating on Clutch and is ranked Top Crypto Marketing Agency 2026.

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Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.