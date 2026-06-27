Cyril Garitey SEO & GEO Consultancy Announces Launch of Search Visibility Services in Paris

PARIS, France, June 26, 2026 — Cyril Garitey SEO & GEO Consultancy today announced the launch of its Paris-based search visibility services for companies seeking to improve their presence across Google, Google Maps, and emerging AI answer engines.

Operating through cyrilgaritey.com, the consultancy provides strategic and operational support in search engine optimization, local SEO, content architecture, authority development, Answer Engine Optimization, and Generative Engine Optimization. The practice is based at 66 avenue des Champs-Élysées, 75008 Paris, France, and serves businesses in Paris, Île-de-France, throughout France, and in international markets.

The launch comes as search behavior continues to evolve beyond traditional search engine results pages. Businesses now face a more fragmented visibility environment, where potential customers may discover information through Google organic results, Google Maps, Google Business Profile listings, AI-generated summaries, conversational search tools, and answer engines such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews.

Cyril Garitey SEO & GEO Consultancy has been created to support companies that need to structure their digital presence for this broader search environment. The consultancy combines traditional SEO methods with technical, editorial, and authority-based recommendations intended to make business information clearer, more structured, and easier to interpret by search engines and AI systems.

Generative Engine Optimization, also known as GEO, refers to the process of improving the way a brand, company, service, or website can be understood and referenced by AI-generated answer systems. Answer Engine Optimization, also known as AEO, focuses on structuring information so that search engines and answer engines can identify factual, concise, and verifiable responses within website content. These approaches complement traditional SEO, which remains focused on rankings, organic traffic, technical accessibility, local search performance, and conversion-oriented visibility.

The consultancy’s services include SEO audits, technical SEO analysis, semantic audits, competitive research, site architecture recommendations, internal linking strategy, local SEO support, Google Business Profile optimization, authority and citation development, content planning, GEO and AEO recommendations, and SEO-led website creation or redesign. Complementary services also include search-focused consulting for Google Ads, editorial strategy, and SEO training.

The consultancy is led by Cyril Garitey, an independent senior SEO consultant with more than 20 years of experience in digital search and more than 12 years of hands-on SEO delivery. Over the course of his career, he has contributed to more than 150 SEO projects across a range of sectors, including health, pharmacy, wellness, sport, outdoor leisure, e-commerce, SaaS, local services, and B2B.

Selected client references include Pharmathèque in the health and pharmacy sector, Ocean Adventure in sport and outdoor leisure, and Click&Boat.com in the boat rental market. The consultancy’s published case studies include examples of local SEO, e-commerce SEO, national SEO, and AI search visibility work. These examples cover projects involving Google Local Pack positioning, organic traffic growth, keyword visibility, inbound call increases, and AI-generated brand citations.

The consultancy applies a structured operating framework across its engagements. This framework begins with audit and diagnosis, including analysis of the website, market, competitors, technical constraints, search intent, and existing visibility. The second stage focuses on strategy and prioritization, with actions organized according to business objectives, competition level, technical feasibility, and expected impact. The third stage covers execution across technical SEO, content, internal linking, authority development, and local visibility signals. The fourth stage covers reporting, measurement, and continuous optimization.

This methodology is intended to connect search optimization with practical business outcomes such as qualified traffic, lead generation, local visibility, brand discovery, search reputation, and long-term organic growth. The consultancy reports on performance indicators such as organic traffic quality, local search visibility, indexed content, keyword progression, technical improvements, conversion opportunities, and the potential for brand mentions in AI-assisted search environments.

Local SEO is one of the consultancy’s core areas of activity. The service is designed for companies that depend on geographic visibility, including local service businesses, professional services, clinics, health-related companies, retail businesses, agencies, and regional brands. Local SEO support may include Google Business Profile optimization, local landing pages, citation consistency, review strategy, proximity-based search analysis, local content planning, and competitive analysis within Paris and Île-de-France.

The consultancy also supports companies operating in national or competitive markets. This work may involve technical audits, crawl analysis, content architecture, semantic expansion, page consolidation, internal linking improvements, structured data recommendations, backlink analysis, and authority development. For e-commerce and B2B companies, the work may also include category optimization, product page structure, informational content strategy, lead-generation pages, and search intent mapping.

The GEO and AEO components of the consultancy’s offer are designed to address changes in how information is retrieved and summarized by AI systems. These recommendations may include the creation of self-contained content passages, clearer definitions, factual summaries, sourceable statements, structured page sections, schema markup, FAQ-style information blocks when appropriate for the page, and editorial formats that help machines identify entities, services, locations, credentials, and supporting evidence.

“Search visibility is no longer limited to traditional rankings,” said Cyril Garitey, founder of the consultancy. “Businesses now need clear, structured, and verifiable information that can be understood by search engines, local platforms, and AI answer systems. The consultancy has been created to support that transition with a senior-led approach.”

The launch of the consultancy reflects increasing demand from businesses seeking a more direct and specialized approach to SEO strategy. Many companies are reassessing their organic visibility following website redesigns, market changes, increased competition, or the appearance of AI-generated summaries in search results. The consultancy’s role is to provide an independent framework for diagnosing visibility issues, prioritizing actions, and implementing search improvements across technical, editorial, local, and authority-related areas.

The consultancy is available to founders, marketing directors, e-commerce managers, local business owners, SaaS companies, B2B organizations, health and wellness brands, and companies seeking to improve search visibility in France or internationally. Engagements may include one-time audits, strategic roadmaps, ongoing SEO support, local SEO projects, GEO and AEO consulting, or SEO training for internal teams.

Cyril Garitey SEO & GEO Consultancy is currently accepting business enquiries through its official website, by email, and by phone. Initial requests are reviewed to determine the scope of the project, the current search visibility context, and the most appropriate type of support.

About Cyril Garitey SEO & GEO Consultancy

Cyril Garitey SEO & GEO Consultancy is a Paris-based search visibility consultancy providing SEO, local SEO, AEO, and GEO services. The consultancy supports businesses seeking to improve their organic visibility across Google, Google Maps, and AI answer engines through technical analysis, content strategy, authority development, local search optimization, and structured search visibility planning.

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