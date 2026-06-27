SOUEAST Partners with LEVEL UP FESTIVAL in Kazakhstan, Writing a New “Travel + Music” Story

LEVEL UP FESTIVAL 2026 was recently held in Almaty. As a famous youth culture event, the festival was themed on “creativity, sports, self-expression, and healthy living”. Popular artists including Irina Kairatovna, BAKR, and Lucaveros delivered exciting performances, attracting nearly 10,000 fans to attend. SOUEAST joined the event as the official automotive partner.

This event was SOUEAST’s first collaboration with a local cultural IP since its official entry into the Kazakhstan market in April this year. The brand continues to build up its “Travel+” lifestyle worldwide, while music plays an important role to bridge youngsters and promote travel culture. Through its participation in the festival, SOUEAST further connected with local young consumers, advanced its “Travel+” concept localization and strengthened awareness of “EASE YOUR LIFE” .

During the event, the host introduced two SOUEAST models, the S06 and S09 in detail. Both vehicles attracted significant attention for their distinctive design and premium quality.

The S06 is positioned as an urban stylish SUV. Featuring both a dynamic appearance and family-friendly practicality, this model appeals to young consumers, while its agile control covers diverse scenarios. The S09, as a smart premium SUV, includes wrap-around cockpit, 62-inch ultra-wide panoramic sunroof, and more than 10 ADAS functions, achieving a dual balance of comfort and safety. With four-wheel drive system, both vehicles can cover daily commutes, short-distance trips and outdoor exploration.

SOUEAST has established more than 10 outlets across Kazakhstan. Looking ahead, the brand plans to expand its network further in cities such as Almaty and Astana, which will enhance parts supply and after-sales service capabilities to meet diverse mobility needs of Kazakhstan consumers.

For more information about SOUEAST, please visit：

Brand website：

www.soueast-motor.com

Facebook: Soueast Global

Instagram: soueastglobal

TikTok: soueastglobal