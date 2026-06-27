Netherlands Presses US Lawmakers Over Chip Bill Targeting ASML Sales to China

Dutch Trade Minister Sjoerd Sjoerdsma travelled to Washington this week to oppose proposed US legislation that could sharply restrict ASML’s ability to sell and service semiconductor manufacturing equipment in China.

Sjoerdsma met US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and members of Congress to raise concerns about the Multilateral Alignment of Technology Controls on Hardware Act, known as the MATCH Act. The bipartisan bill is intended to align American and allied export controls on equipment used by Chinese chipmakers.

Bill Would Extend Restrictions on ASML Equipment

ASML is the world’s only producer of extreme ultraviolet lithography machines, which are required to manufacture many of the most advanced processors. The Dutch company also produces deep ultraviolet systems used for less advanced chips.

ASML has never been permitted to ship its EUV machines to China. Dutch export controls also restrict several advanced DUV models, although Chinese customers can still purchase some older-generation systems.

The MATCH Act would extend restrictions to immersion DUV machines that remain available under current rules. It would also introduce additional controls on equipment servicing and seek to prevent targeted Chinese manufacturers from obtaining comparable tools from companies outside the United States.

Supporters argue that existing restrictions disadvantage US equipment suppliers because companies in allied countries can continue selling some products that American businesses cannot. The proposed law would use trade restrictions and diplomatic pressure to encourage countries such as the Netherlands and Japan to match US controls.

China Remains an Important Market for ASML

China accounted for approximately 19% of ASML’s net system sales in the latest reported period. Additional restrictions could affect new equipment sales as well as revenue earned from maintaining systems already installed at Chinese factories.

The company reported €8.8 billion in first-quarter sales, with net income reaching €2.8 billion. ASML expects total sales of between €36 billion and €40 billion in 2026.

Chief executive Christophe Fouquet has previously said that the DUV systems still available to Chinese customers are based on technology introduced about a decade ago. The proposed restrictions would therefore reach beyond the most advanced tools already covered by export controls.

Dutch Government Warns of Economic Consequences

Sjoerdsma described his direct lobbying effort in Washington as unusual and said the economic stakes for the Netherlands could be significant. ASML is one of Europe’s most valuable companies and plays a central role in the Dutch technology sector.

The Netherlands has cooperated with the United States on semiconductor export controls while maintaining authority over licences issued to ASML. The MATCH Act could reduce that independence by tying access to US technology and markets to closer alignment with American restrictions.

The bill was introduced in April and later revised after opposition from semiconductor equipment companies. It has not received a full vote in either chamber and may need to be attached to a larger legislative package to pass.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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