Amazon Adds $13 Billion to India AI and Cloud Investment Plan

Amazon plans to invest an additional $13 billion in India through 2030 to expand its artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure.

The announcement followed a meeting between Amazon chief executive Andy Jassy and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The additional funding raises Amazon’s planned investment across its Indian businesses to $48 billion between 2026 and 2030.

AWS Will Expand Capacity in Mumbai and Hyderabad

The new funding will support the expansion of Amazon Web Services data centre capacity in Mumbai and Hyderabad. Amazon said the infrastructure will give startups, enterprises, and government organisations greater access to cloud services, custom AI chips, managed AI tools, and software development resources.

Amazon now expects to invest more than $21 billion specifically in AI and cloud infrastructure in India between 2026 and 2030. Including its earlier spending, the company said its cumulative investment in the country from 2010 through 2030 will exceed $88 billion.

The latest commitment builds on the $35 billion investment plan Amazon announced in December 2025. The company did not provide a detailed breakdown showing how the full $48 billion will be divided among cloud infrastructure, ecommerce, logistics, entertainment, and other operations.

Long-term corporate investment commitments commonly include capital expenditure and operating costs rather than only spending on new buildings and equipment.

India Attracts More Data Centre Investment

Amazon’s official announcement comes as other international technology companies increase spending on computing infrastructure in India.

Microsoft announced a $17.5 billion investment in AI and cloud infrastructure through 2029, while Google committed $15 billion over five years to establish an AI and data centre hub in the country.

Data centre operators and investors including AirTrunk, CPP Investments, Reliance Industries, and Adani Group have also announced projects in India. The government has sought to attract additional foreign investment through incentives, including proposed tax exemptions for cloud services sold outside India but operated through domestic data centres.

Amazon Expands Retail and Delivery Network

Amazon is also increasing its physical ecommerce infrastructure. The company plans to open more than 20 fulfilment centres and over 100 last-mile delivery stations in India during 2026.

Its rapid-delivery service, Amazon Now, is expected to expand to more than 300 cities and towns. Amazon is competing with Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, and Walmart-owned Flipkart in India’s quick-commerce market.

The investment places cloud computing, AI services, ecommerce, and logistics within the same five-year expansion plan as Amazon seeks to strengthen its position in one of its largest international markets.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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