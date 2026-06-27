Yosemite Robotics is returning to spoga+gafa in Cologne with a second-generation Lawnova robotic mower lineup and a broader commercial ambition: turning years of AI platform development into a consumer-facing outdoor robotics brand. The Shanghai-based company, built on more than 15 years of accumulated AI and robotics expertise and over five years of formal robotic mower R&D, is using the European showcase to introduce Lawnova’s next-generation mowing platform ahead of a planned U.S. Kickstarter campaign.

The market backdrop is becoming increasingly attractive. According to Mordor Intelligence, the global robotic lawn mower market is projected to reach USD 2.74 billion in 2026 and grow to USD 5.32 billion by 2031, representing a 14.18% CAGR. Demand is being supported by tight labor supply in landscaping and grounds maintenance, rising interest in autonomous outdoor equipment, and regulatory momentum toward lower-emission lawn-care tools, including California’s zero-emission rules for most new small off-road engines. For financial media tracking the next wave of consumer and commercial robotics, outdoor automation remains a relatively under-penetrated category with meaningful technical barriers — and potentially stronger platform economics as companies scale from individual products into full-stack robotics ecosystems.

Yosemite’s NovaMind 3.0 platform represents the technical core of that bet. The system integrates inertial measurement units into a unified AI stack that allows robots to autonomously map and navigate complex outdoor environments without physical perimeter wires. For the X Series, Lawnova combines RTK positioning, LiDAR, IMU, and computer vision with an NVIDIA Orin computing platform delivering 40–67 TOPS. Designed for four-wheel-drive all-terrain residential use, the X Series supports 2–3 cm positioning accuracy, object and boundary recognition, autonomous lawn mapping, and path planning — capabilities that are central to Lawnova’s shift from wire-free mowing toward boundary setup-free operation.

Beyond the X Series, Yosemite Robotics is also positioning Lawnova for commercial and professional landscaping. According to the company’s roadmap, the P Series is designed as a commercial-grade robotic mower platform for large-area maintenance scenarios such as campuses, public grounds, commercial properties, and professional landscaping operations. The P Series features four-wheel drive with front-wheel active steering, dual LiDAR, a Jetson Orin NX computing platform with up to 150 TOPS of AI computing power, and multiple powertrain options including hybrid-electric, hydrogen, and pure electric configurations.

“The difference between a robot that simply follows a preset route and one that can adapt to a real outdoor environment comes from the quality of its perception, reasoning, and field validation,” said Jack Li, CEO of Yosemite Robotics. “Years of real-world testing and deployment have helped us refine how the system understands lawn boundaries, terrain, obstacles, and changing outdoor conditions — something that cannot be fully replicated through lab simulations alone.”

The data flywheel remains central to Yosemite Robotics’ strategic argument. As more machines are tested and deployed across different outdoor environments, field feedback and operating insights — from terrain variation to obstacle patterns and changing weather conditions — can help refine perception, mapping, navigation, and decision-making algorithms. Yosemite positions this as a compounding platform advantage: broader real-world exposure can help each new generation of Lawnova products become more capable, more adaptive, and better suited to complex outdoor use cases.

According to the company, it has built localized support coverage across North America, Europe, and Australia, and is expanding its North American partner network across key markets including Toronto, Chicago, Charlotte, Dallas, Atlanta, and California to support Lawnova’s planned consumer and commercial rollout.

China’s smart hardware industry has undergone a fundamental shift over the past decade — from manufacturing scale to deeper AI-enabled product capability. That shift is increasingly visible in outdoor robotics. According to IDC, global lawn mower robotics shipments grew 63.8% year-on-year in 2025, while wire-free models reached 1.32 million units, accounting for 66.2% of shipments and growing 182.4% year-on-year. IDC also noted that the top six wire-free robotic mower brands were all Chinese manufacturers, underscoring how AI navigation, cordless design, and rapid product iteration are reshaping the category.

For Yosemite Robotics, the shift toward a consumer-facing Lawnova brand reflects a broader pattern in Chinese robotics: companies are turning engineering depth, field validation, and supply-chain scale into global product platforms. For financial media and robotics market watchers, the bigger question is whether outdoor automation can follow the trajectory of indoor cleaning robots — a category where Chinese brands have advanced from price-driven competition to leadership in AI navigation, ecosystem integration, and international market share.

About Lawnova by Yosemite Robotics

Lawnova is the robotic mower brand of Yosemite Robotics, a Shanghai-based AI robotics company focused on intelligent outdoor automation. Built on Yosemite Robotics’ NovaMind 3.0 platform, Lawnova brings together AI vision, high-precision positioning, multi-sensor fusion, autonomous mapping, path planning, and edge computing to make lawn care more intelligent, efficient, and easier to use.

With more than 15 years of accumulated AI and robotics expertise and over five years of formal robotic mower R&D, Yosemite Robotics develops full-stack robotic systems for residential, commercial, and professional outdoor environments. Lawnova’s product roadmap spans four series — S, X, P, and G — covering entry-level residential mowing, all-terrain home gardens, commercial landscaping, and golf-course applications.

The brand’s second-generation robotic mower lineup reflects Yosemite Robotics’ broader vision of moving outdoor robots from simple tools toward intelligent partners that can better perceive, understand, and operate in complex outdoor spaces. Through localized support coverage across North America, Europe, and Australia, Yosemite Robotics is preparing Lawnova for broader global expansion.