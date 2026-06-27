Amani Upendo Wellness Announces Expanded Personal Wellness Platform Focused on Holistic Healing, Confidence, and Growth

Amani Upendo Wellness today announced the continued expansion of its personal wellness platform, strengthening its commitment to helping individuals pursue emotional resilience, holistic healing, and personal growth through trauma informed coaching and wellness education.

Founded by Wellness Coach Gloria, the organization continues to broaden its wellness offerings while encouraging people to develop healthier lifestyles that nurture the mind, body, and spirit. The announcement reflects the company’s evolving focus on empowering individuals through accessible coaching, educational resources, digital wellness tools, and community engagement.

Rather than viewing wellness as a single destination, Amani Upendo Wellness approaches it as an ongoing journey that combines emotional wellbeing, confidence, purpose, and self development.

A Wellness Philosophy Built on Peace and Love

The name Amani Upendo Wellness is rooted in two Swahili words that define the organization’s philosophy. “Amani” represents peace, while “Upendo” represents love. These values continue to guide the company’s coaching approach, educational content, and community initiatives.

The organization provides trauma-informed coaching designed to help individuals navigate life challenges while building emotional resilience and developing practical habits that support long term wellbeing.

According to Gloria, personal wellness begins with understanding that meaningful change develops from within.

“Wellness is about becoming the healthiest version of yourself emotionally, mentally, spiritually, and physically,” Gloria said. “Every individual deserves the opportunity to heal, grow, and pursue life with confidence and purpose.”

Faith, Purpose, and Practical Growth

Faith remains at the center of Amani Upendo Wellness. Gloria believes that every individual’s wellness journey is strengthened through God’s presence and guidance. One message she frequently shares with clients is, “No Christian is a loser. With God you are undefeated.” It serves as a reminder that setbacks do not define a person’s future and that resilience is built through faith, perseverance, and trust in God’s plan.

Her coaching philosophy is also reflected in the phrase, “God lives in our details,” emphasizing that no challenge, goal, or personal struggle is too small to bring before God. Drawing inspiration from Revelation 1:3, Ezekiel 48:35, and 2 Chronicles 20:17, Gloria encourages individuals to pursue healing with confidence, knowing they are never walking alone.

Alongside its coaching programs, Amani Upendo Wellness encourages individuals to embrace confidence and authenticity in every area of life. Gloria’s own journey through modeling and wellness has reinforced her belief that confidence is developed through persistence, self acceptance, and the courage to continue pursuing personal goals despite obstacles.

The organization encourages individuals to begin with the resources available to them today rather than waiting for ideal circumstances. This philosophy is reflected throughout its coaching sessions, educational materials, digital resources, and wellness community.

Staff Perspective Highlights Community Impact

The organization’s mission is reinforced by feedback from members of its team who regularly work alongside individuals participating in coaching programs and wellness initiatives.

Eunice Wanjiku, Sales Executive at Amani Upendo Wellness, said the company’s focus extends beyond individual coaching sessions by creating an environment where people feel supported throughout their wellness journey.

“At Amani Upendo Wellness, we pride ourselves on creating a nurturing environment where individuals can embark on their wellness journeys. Our offerings, including e books, membership plans, and personalized coaching, are designed to promote holistic health through body, mind, and spirit,” Wanjiku said.

She added that she has witnessed the positive impact the organization’s programs have on participants and believes the workshops and community events create meaningful opportunities for encouragement and connection.

“The feedback we receive reinforces our commitment to helping individuals achieve their wellness goals in a loving and peaceful atmosphere,” Wanjiku said.

“Get It Together is a truly insightful and motivating book that offers practical, realistic advice for improving overall well-being. The guidance is relatable, encouraging, and especially valuable for young adults and anyone looking to build healthier habits and greater confidence.” From another reader’s feedback.

“Get It Together provides practical, actionable strategies for time management, goal setting, organization, communication, and personal growth. The guidance is easy to apply, adaptable to different lifestyles, and has helped me reduce stress, improve productivity, and gain greater clarity in both my personal and professional life.”

Expanding Digital Wellness Resources

As part of its continued growth, Amani Upendo Wellness has expanded access to digital wellness resources designed to complement its coaching services.

Members can access educational materials, wellness content, membership resources, and community discussions through the organization’s website, wellness application, and Discord community.

These digital platforms are intended to make wellness education more accessible while encouraging ongoing personal development beyond individual coaching sessions.

The organization believes that combining professional coaching with practical digital resources allows individuals to continue making progress at their own pace while remaining connected to a supportive wellness community.

Looking Ahead

As interest in holistic wellness continues to grow, Amani Upendo Wellness plans to continue developing educational resources, coaching services, and community initiatives that encourage individuals to pursue healthier, more balanced lives.

The organization remains committed to promoting peace, love, resilience, and lifelong personal growth through evidence informed coaching practices and compassionate community support.

By combining trauma informed coaching, wellness education, and accessible digital resources, Amani Upendo Wellness aims to help individuals build confidence while creating sustainable habits that contribute to long term wellbeing.

Award Recognition Highlights Faith Based Wellness Excellence

Amani Upendo Wellness has been recognized by Evergreen Awards as the Best Christian Wellness Empowerment Brand in the United States for 2026 , acknowledging the organization’s faith centered approach to holistic wellness, personalized coaching, community engagement, and educational resources that support emotional, spiritual, and personal growth.

About Amani Upendo Wellness

Amani Upendo Wellness is a wellness coaching organization founded by Gloria that specializes in trauma informed coaching, holistic wellness education, and personal development. Guided by the principles of peace and love, the organization provides coaching programs, educational resources, digital wellness tools, and community engagement opportunities that support emotional wellbeing, resilience, confidence, and personal growth.

For more information, visit www.amaniupendowellness.com , join the community on Discord , explore the Amani Upendo Wellness App.