Apple Raises Mac and iPad Prices as AI Demand Drives Memory Costs Higher

Apple has raised prices across its Mac, iPad, smart home, and Vision Pro product ranges as the expansion of AI data centres increases demand for memory and storage components.

The increases do not currently affect the iPhone, Apple Watch, or AirPods. However, analysts expect Apple could raise iPhone prices when it introduces its next generation of smartphones later in 2026.

Mac and iPad Prices Rise by Up to $500

The entry-level MacBook Neo now starts at $699, up from $599. Apple also raised the MacBook Air from $1,099 to $1,299 and the MacBook Pro from $1,699 to $1,999.

The Mac Studio received one of the largest increases, with its starting price rising from $1,999 to $2,499. Apple had already discontinued the $599 Mac mini with 256GB of storage in May, making a 512GB configuration priced at $799 its new entry-level model.

Prices increased across the iPad range as well. The iPad Air now starts at $749, the iPad Pro at $1,199, the standard A16 iPad at $449, and the iPad mini at $599.

Apple also raised the standard HomePod from $299 to $349 and the HomePod mini from $99 to $129. Apple TV now starts at $129, while the Vision Pro headset increased from $3,499 to $3,699.

Apple Blames AI Data Centre Expansion

Apple said rapid investment in AI infrastructure had produced an unusually sharp increase in demand for memory and storage chips. The company added that it had previously absorbed the higher component costs but could no longer continue doing so.

Chief executive Tim Cook had warned before the announcement that price increases were becoming unavoidable. During Apple’s April earnings call, he also said supply and demand could take several months to stabilise for products including the Mac Studio and Mac mini.

The pressure is particularly severe in the memory market. Counterpoint Research reported that smartphone DRAM prices increased by more than 50% quarter over quarter during the first quarter of 2026, while NAND Flash prices rose by more than 90%.

These components are used for working memory and file storage in consumer devices, but they are also needed in large quantities by AI servers. As suppliers direct more production toward higher-value data centre customers, manufacturers of laptops, tablets, and smartphones face higher costs and tighter availability.

Apple’s increases could be followed by similar changes from other computer and tablet manufacturers. Companies may raise retail prices, reduce discounts, or focus more heavily on premium products as memory costs account for a larger share of each device’s bill of materials.

Featured image credits: rawpixel.com

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