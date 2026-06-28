TicketHunter.io Launches Fairer Ticket Resale Marketplace With £0 Seller Fees for Concert, Festival and Sports Fans

New York, USA — Ticket Hunter today announced the launch of its fairer ticket resale marketplace, giving fans a simple, safe way to sell spare tickets and buy tickets to sold-out events without the inflated fees charged by traditional resale platforms. Sellers list tickets with £0 seller fees, keep more of their ticket money, and can upload a listing in minutes.

Live events are in higher demand than ever, from sold-out tennis at Queen’s and Wimbledon to the year’s most anticipated cultural releases. Yet many fans say they are caught out by the ticket resale price problem and hidden booking charges that have led to customer refunds. TicketHunter.io launches with a seller-focused pricing model built to give fans a fairer deal.

A fair ticket marketplace built for fans

“Fans are tired of losing money to seller fees and watching buyers get hit with huge mark-ups,” said a TicketHunter.io spokesperson. “TicketHunter.io was built so people can sell spare tickets without seller fees, keep more of what their ticket is worth, and buy tickets to the events they love at fairer prices.”

TicketHunter.io covers the events people search for most, including:

Concert tickets and music tour tickets — pop, rock, rap, hip-hop, indie, K-pop and arena tour tickets for major artists

— pop, rock, rap, hip-hop, indie, K-pop and arena tour tickets for major artists Festival tickets — Glastonbury, Reading and Leeds, Wireless, Parklife, Creamfields, Download and summer festival resale

— Glastonbury, Reading and Leeds, Wireless, Parklife, Creamfields, Download and summer festival resale Football tickets — Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Wembley and matchday tickets

— Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Wembley and matchday tickets Rugby and tennis tickets — Six Nations, Wimbledon and ATP/WTA tour tickets

— Six Nations, Wimbledon and ATP/WTA tour tickets Sport tickets — cricket, boxing, F1, darts, NFL London and athletics

— cricket, boxing, F1, darts, NFL London and athletics Theatre and comedy tickets — West End shows, musicals and live comedy tours

— West End shows, musicals and live comedy tours Sold-out event tickets — last-minute and resale tickets when official sales close

How to sell tickets on TicketHunter.io

Selling spare tickets on TicketHunter.io is fast and free for sellers:

Upload your ticket — list your spare tickets in minutes, no complicated resale forms. Set your price — you stay in control of the price and keep more of your money with £0 seller fees. Get paid securely — TicketHunter.io helps verify the listing and supports a safe transfer to the buyer.

Why fans choose TicketHunter.io

£0 seller fees — keep more of your ticket money when you sell

— keep more of your ticket money when you sell Fair resale for fans — a transparent alternative to high-fee resale sites

— a transparent alternative to high-fee resale sites List in minutes — simple upload, no friction

— simple upload, no friction Buy and sell sold-out tickets — concerts, sport, festivals, tennis and theatre

— concerts, sport, festivals, tennis and theatre Safety first — listing verification and a secure transfer process

Fans with spare tickets are encouraged to list them today: Got tickets you can’t use? List them on TicketHunter.io.

About TicketHunter.io

TicketHunter.io is a fairer ticket resale marketplace that lets fans sell spare tickets with £0 seller fees and buy tickets to concerts, festivals, football, rugby, tennis, sport, theatre and sold-out events without inflated resale fees. TicketHunter.io is built to give sellers more of their money and buyers a fairer deal than traditional resale platforms.

Sell or buy tickets now at https://TicketHunter.io

Media contact:

TicketHunter.io

press@tickethunter.io

https://TicketHunter.io