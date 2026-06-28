Google Launches Standalone Finance App With AI Market Insights

Google has launched a standalone Google Finance app for Android, giving users access to watchlists, real-time market information, financial news, and AI-powered explanations of stock movements.

An iOS version is expected in the coming months. Google also plans to add portfolio tracking, automated research tasks, and live earnings-call streaming to the mobile app through later updates.

Key Moments Explains Why Stocks Are Moving

The app carries over users’ existing Google Finance watchlists and presents them alongside interactive charts and live market coverage. Its Key Moments feature uses AI to identify developments that may explain significant changes in a company’s share price.

Users can also access Google Finance’s AI research panel to ask detailed questions about companies, markets, and financial topics. The system provides generated responses alongside links to relevant information from the web.

Google first introduced its AI-powered Finance experience in beta in 2025. The redesigned web service is now leaving beta as Google expands its features and launches a separate mobile application.

The app places Google in closer competition with services such as Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg, and investing platforms that provide market data, news, and portfolio-monitoring tools. Google does not currently position the app as a trading service.

Portfolios Roll Out Globally on the Web

Google is making portfolio tracking available worldwide through the new web experience. Users can view their holdings, monitor performance, and see relevant market news from a single dashboard.

Existing Google Finance portfolios will appear automatically. Users can also create a portfolio by manually entering investments, uploading a file, or describing their holdings to the AI research tool.

Once a portfolio is created, users can ask questions based on its composition. A user could, for example, ask which sectors have limited representation or request an explanation of recent changes in portfolio performance.

Google provides additional instructions for creating and managing holdings through its Finance support page.

AI Tasks Can Deliver Recurring Market Briefings

The web version also introduces automated tasks created through natural-language prompts. Users can request recurring briefings about market changes, watchlist activity, or the performance of their investments.

These tasks can use information from a user’s watchlist or portfolio to produce more personalised updates. Google Finance will run them after they have been set up, rather than requiring the user to repeat the same research request.

Portfolios and AI tasks are available on the web beginning June 25. Google said both features, along with live earnings-call audio, will be added to the Android app in the coming months.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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