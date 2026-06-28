Fast Millennial Mode Announces Its Inside Out Beauty Philosophy with the Launch of Sacred Eye Beauty

Fast Millennial Mode, LLC, the parent company behind the emerging wellness brand Sacred Eye Beauty, today announced the official launch of its flagship system, the 30-Day Ritual. This science-inspired, inside out beauty system combines premium formulations with advanced delivery technology to support modern wellness routines and long-term healthy aging.

Founded by entrepreneur Elena Catalina Radu, Sacred Eye Beauty is built on the belief that true beauty begins at the cellular level. The brand bridges cutting-edge science with intentional daily rituals, addressing wellness, longevity, and preventive self-care through high-quality ingredients and advanced delivery technology.

“Sacred Eye Beauty was built on the belief that true beauty comes from working with the body– not against it. Our mission is to deliver innovative, science-inspired products that elevate everyday rituals and empower people to achieve lasting beauty and wellness from within,” said Elena Catalina Radu, Founder & CEO.

The announcement comes as consumer interest continues to shift toward wellness-driven beauty solutions that extend beyond topical skincare. Sacred Eye Beauty’s approach reflects this trend by encouraging a daily ritual centered on supporting the body from within while promoting consistency, education, and informed decision making.

A Founder Inspired by Wellness and Innovation

Sacred Eye Beauty was established by Elena Catalina Radu following years of research into wellness, longevity, and consumer health trends. Drawing on her background in International Business and Commerce, Radu sought to create a company that combined premium formulations with a broader philosophy focused on conscious aging and long-term wellness.

Rather than introducing another traditional beauty brand, the company was created around the belief that confidence and healthy aging are supported through intentional daily habits. This philosophy continues to guide product development and the company’s educational approach to beauty and mitochondrial health. According to the company, its mission is to encourage individuals to view beauty as part of a comprehensive lifestyle that values wellness, consistency, and continuous innovation.

Introducing the 30 Day Ritual

At the center of the announcement is Sacred Eye Beauty’s 30-Day Ritual, a two step wellness system developed to complement modern beauty routines.

The first component, the Inside-Out Activator, includes ingredients such as NAD+, Spermidine, Vitamin C, and incorporates MODS Max™ technology as part of its sublingual delivery approach. The second component, Skin Magic Tablets, features ingredients including GHK-Cu (Copper Peptide), PQQ, and Methylene Blue.

Together, the formulations are designed to support the company’s philosophy of cellular wellness and healthy aging when incorporated into a consistent daily routine.

Rather than focusing on quick cosmetic results, Sacred Eye Beauty emphasizes a routine built around long term wellness habits that align with evolving consumer preferences.

Responding to the Evolution of Beauty

The beauty industry has experienced significant changes as consumers increasingly seek products that integrate wellness with personal care. Growing awareness of preventive health, longevity, and lifestyle habits has encouraged many brands to rethink how beauty products are developed and presented.

Sacred Eye Beauty’s reflects this broader industry movement by presenting beauty as an extension of everyday wellness instead of an isolated skincare routine.

The company believes that informed consumers increasingly value transparency, product quality, and ingredient education alongside premium formulations.

Commitment to Quality and Responsible Formulation

Sacred Eye Beauty states that quality remains central to its product development process. The company reports that its formulations utilize pharmaceutical grade ingredients and are manufactured in the USA in a cGMP-compliant facility, where rigorous quality standards and consistency are maintained throughout the manufacturing process. The company also highlights the importance of formulation technology. Through the inclusion of MODS Max™ technology within its Inside Out Activator, Sacred Eye Beauty seeks to demonstrate that ingredient delivery can play an important role in supporting product design and consumer experience.

Alongside product development, the company continues to prioritize responsible communication and consumer education by encouraging individuals to better understand the role of wellness in everyday beauty routines.

Looking Toward Global Growth

While Sacred Eye Beauty has established its foundation within the United States, the company is also preparing for broader international expansion. Future plans include expanding direct to consumer accessibility while exploring strategic partnerships that align with it’s long term vision.

As discussions surrounding wellness, longevity, and preventive self care continue to shape the beauty industry, Sacred Eye Beauty intends to continue developing products that reflect these evolving consumer expectations.

The company believes that its Inside Out Beauty philosophy represents an ongoing commitment to combining innovation, education, and quality as it expands its presence within the global wellness marketplace.

About Fast Millennial Mode, LLC

Fast Millenial Mode,LLC, doing business as Sacred Eye Beauty, is a United States based company founded by Elena Catalina Radu. The company markets and develops premium formulations that combine beauty, wellness, and longevity through an inside out philosophy focused on intentional daily rituals. Its flagship system, the 30-Day Ritual, combines carefully selected ingredients with advanced delivery technology to support modern wellness routines while emphasizing quality, education, and continuous innovation.

Learn more about Sacred Eye Beauty at www.sacredeyebeauty.com , explore the 30 Day Ritual or follow Elena Catalina Radu on Instagram and LinkedIn or contact the company at hello@sacredeyebeauty.com .