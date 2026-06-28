Rippling Launches Data Cloud to Bring Business Intelligence Into Its Workforce Platform

Rippling has launched Data Cloud, a business intelligence platform that combines company data with information about employees, reporting structures, permissions, and organisational changes.

The product expands Rippling beyond human resources, payroll, IT, and finance software. It places the company in closer competition with data integration, warehousing, transformation, and visualisation providers that businesses commonly assemble into separate technology stacks.

Data Cloud Connects Business Records to Employees

Data Cloud imports information from systems such as Salesforce, GitHub, support platforms, finance tools, and data warehouses. It then connects those records to the relevant employees, managers, departments, locations, and historical organisational structures.

The suite includes data connectors, transformations, dashboards, a data catalogue, lineage tracking, historical records, and AI-powered analysis. Its Snowflake Zero Copy feature lets companies analyse warehouse data through Rippling without creating another copy.

Users can ask Rippling AI to generate charts and dashboards through natural-language prompts. They can then inspect the underlying records, including support tickets, sales opportunities, devices, or employees, rather than viewing only a summary chart.

Chief executive Parker Conrad demonstrated how Rippling used the system to analyse compensation reviews, support workloads, and employee spending on AI tools. One dashboard combined Anthropic usage logs, GitHub pull requests, performance ratings, and code-review outcomes to assess whether higher AI spending corresponded with useful engineering output.

Rippling has used those findings to reduce some employee spending limits. Companies can also configure alerts or automatically restrict access when usage exceeds a specified threshold.

Rippling Targets the Conventional Data Stack

Businesses commonly use services such as Fivetran or Airbyte to move data, Snowflake to store it, dbt Labs to transform it, and Tableau to present the results. Rippling argues that its existing knowledge of workforce identity gives it context that general-purpose analytics tools must build manually.

The base product, bundled with Rippling AI, costs about $20 per month, with usage-based fees for heavier users, according to Conrad. Around 560 companies are using it, while new revenue attributed to the product is running at approximately $5 million to $7 million per month.

Conrad said Rippling recently transferred many workloads from Anthropic to OpenAI because GPT-5.5 was more cost-effective for those tasks. The company continues to use different models depending on the workload.

Business Banking Adds Same-Day Payroll

Rippling also introduced Business Banking, which combines a checking account with its payroll and financial software. Eligible US customers can approve payroll as late as 1 p.m. Eastern Time on payday.

Conrad said Rippling remains about two years from becoming cash-flow positive and spends roughly 45% to 50% of revenue on research and development. He also dismissed the prospect of an imminent initial public offering, saying the company is not currently preparing to go public.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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