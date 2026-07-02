Sun Jialu Shines Brightly, Oriental Elegance Graces the Red Carpet of the 79th Cannes Film Festival

On May 15 Beijing time, a stunning sight appeared on the red carpet of the 79th Cannes Film Festival. Actress Sun Jialu made an elegant appearance, exuding refined and gentle oriental charm. She interpreted Chinese romance with traditional Chinese-style looks, presenting poise and grace in front of global cameras, and perfectly displaying the gentle bearing unique to oriental beauties on the international stage.

She stole the spotlight in a custom-made light green jacquard long gown. The exquisite jacquard patterns on the dress draw essence from classic Chinese aesthetics, embodying oriental ingenuity in every stitch. The elegant fresh green tone is refined and extraordinary. Blending classic traditional patterns with modern haute couture tailoring, the gown presents implicit softness and dignified grace, fully interpreting the restrained and elegant oriental beauty with an elegant demeanor and magnificent national temperament.

Beyond red-carpet glamour, she is a genuine powerhouse. She has gained admission to the University of Cambridge to enrich her knowledge and broaden her horizons. She also bravely stepped across fields and took on the new identity of a film and television producer, steadily forging ahead and making constant breakthroughs in the industry. May Sun Jialu keep moving forward, shine continuously on international stages, spread the beauty of traditional Chinese style to the world, surpass herself constantly, embrace new achievements and write brilliant international chapters for Chinese artists.

Carried by its 78 editions, the international Festival de Cannes is one of the world’s most widely publicized events and certainly the most important film festival in terms of worldwide impact. Through the works, artists and themes it platforms on the world stage over the course of its 12-day line-up, the event is forever engaged in a process of self-renewal. The Festival de Cannes is now the world’s most prestigious film gathering, as well as its most widely publicised cultural event.