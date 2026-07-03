Turner Digital Consulting Launches Receptionist AI, Giving Small Businesses Enterprise-Grade Call Coverage for the First Time

Turner Digital Consulting, an AI development firm based in Austin, Texas, has launched Receptionist AI, a system that answers a small business’s phone around the clock, catching, booking, and handling the calls that used to slip to voicemail. It gives the smallest operators something that used to belong only to companies with a full front desk: a phone that’s always answered, professionally, day or night.

It’s the firm’s first publicly available product, and the opening move in a larger thesis from founder Isaiah Turner: give small businesses the tools to punch above their weight. From a young age, Turner worked alongside business owners at every stage, through risk management, mergers and acquisitions, and operations consulting, advising companies from small firms to mid-market. He’s now applying that same instinct to building the tools himself: AI that does the work a business would otherwise have to hire for.

The Gap That Built the Product

Across all of that work, the same pattern surfaced. The businesses with the most resources ran on full infrastructure, staffed front desks, systems, coverage. The ones doing the most with the least were stretched impossibly thin, the owner doing ten jobs at once, with no way to be everywhere the business needed them.

“The big companies always had the infrastructure. The small business just had the owner,” Turner said. “I’m not replacing anyone, I’m giving small businesses the firepower big ones have.”

For most small businesses, that gap shows up first at the phone. An owner on a job site or with a customer can’t stop to answer, and the calls that go to voicemail, after hours, over lunch, mid-appointment, are often the ones a business can least afford to lose.

How Receptionist AI Works

Receptionist AI answers every call in a natural voice trained on the business itself, handling it the way the owner would, sharing hours and services, booking appointments, taking messages. It runs 24 hours a day, every day of the year, with the consistency of a full front desk and none of the overhead: no salary, no contracts, flat monthly pricing. It doesn’t take lunch, doesn’t leave at five, and doesn’t put the second caller on hold while it handles the first.

The point isn’t to replace the people a business relies on. It’s to catch what they can’t, the after-hours calls, the lunch-hour rush, the second call that comes in while they’re already on the first, so a great front-desk person isn’t buried under a ringing phone, and an owner working solo doesn’t lose a customer just because both hands were full.

What’s Next

Receptionist AI is the first of several products in active development at Turner Digital Consulting, each aimed at an operational function that stretches small businesses thin, including sales outreach, advertising, and property management. Additional releases are planned through 2026.

“We’re not building general-purpose tools,” Turner said. “We’re building tools that give owners their time back and their edge back, one function at a time, starting with the one nearly every business struggles with first.”

About Turner Digital Consulting

Turner Digital Consulting is an AI development firm based in Austin, Texas, founded by Isaiah Turner. The firm builds AI that does the work a business would otherwise hire for, giving small businesses the kind of operational infrastructure that has always belonged to much larger ones. Receptionist AI is available now on the Apple App Store.

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