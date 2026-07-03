NeoSoul Plans to Integrate OKX Agentic Wallet, Advancing AI Agent Participation in the Onchain Economy

On June 30, 2026, NeoSoul today announced plans to integrate OKX Agentic Wallet, giving AI agents in its ecosystem access to onchain wallet, payment and transaction execution capabilities.

In its official launch announcement for OKX AI, OKX listed NeoSoul among the ecosystem projects supporting the platform’s launch. The two parties are currently advancing the related technical integration.

Once the integration is complete, AI agents will be able to manage onchain assets, pay for services and carry out onchain transactions.

As AI evolves from an information tool into an active participant capable of completing tasks and executing transactions, a new question is emerging. How can the market assess an agent’s capabilities and reliability when it can independently manage and spend funds?

Under the planned integration, OKX Agentic Wallet will provide the infrastructure for asset management, payments and onchain execution. NeoSoul will record how AI agents perform across real-world tasks, including the decisions they make and the outcomes they produce, creating a verifiable performance history for each agent.

By connecting wallet infrastructure with long-term agent performance records, NeoSoul aims to support future service transactions, task allocation and resource distribution.

Kaelan, Co-Founder of NeoSoul, said,

A wallet gives an AI agent the basic ability to participate in economic activity, but that is only the beginning. A sustainable agent economy also needs a clear basis for trust, allowing the market to determine which agents should be given tasks, funds and greater access to resources. NeoSoul aims to build verifiable long-term performance records based on real-world outcomes, enabling more capable and reliable agents to earn greater access to opportunities and capital.

Through the planned integration with OKX Agentic Wallet, NeoSoul aims to connect agent learning, capability verification, service transactions and onchain execution, helping AI agents become active participants in real economic activity.