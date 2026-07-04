Meta Launches Pocket App for Creating AI-Generated Mini Games

Meta has quietly released Pocket, a new app that lets users create and share small interactive games and experiences through written AI prompts. The app also includes a vertical feed where people can play, save and comment on creations made by other users.

Meta calls these playable experiences “gizmos.” According to Pocket’s official Google Play listing, users can create one by describing what they want before refining it through an editor and adding personal photos.

Gizmos can respond to touch, phone movement and camera input. They can also play music and sound effects, use photos from a device and, in some cases, respond to information from the surrounding environment.

Pocket Builds on Gizmo’s Technology

Pocket follows Meta’s recruitment of the team behind Atma Sciences, the startup that developed a similar app called Gizmo. Meta also obtained a non-exclusive licence to the company’s technology, although the financial terms were not disclosed.

Like Pocket, Gizmo allowed users to build interactive mini apps with prompts and distribute them through a scrollable discovery feed. The similarities suggest that Meta has adapted the team’s existing technology into its own standalone product.

App intelligence provider Appfigures said Pocket appeared on the Apple App Store and Google Play on June 29, 2026. The app was still unavailable in some regions shortly after launch, and Meta’s support information noted that access had not yet expanded everywhere.

Meta has not published a wider launch announcement or provided details about Pocket’s rollout schedule. The limited availability suggests that the company may still be testing the service before offering it to a broader audience.

Meta Adds Another Consumer AI Creation Tool

Pocket extends Meta’s work on consumer products that use AI to generate content. The company already offers image creation through Meta AI, video generation through Vibes and AI-assisted editing features within its Edits app.

The new app differs by producing interactive experiences instead of static images or videos. Users can also organise gizmos into playlists, allowing them to collect categories such as puzzles, camera effects and music-based creations.

Gizmo had recorded about 635,000 installations across iOS and Android before Meta hired its team, according to Appfigures data reported by TechCrunch. Meta has not disclosed download figures or usage data for Pocket.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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