Influential Advisor Media Launches Book Refresh Services to Help Financial Advisor Authors Update and Republish Existing Books

Influential Advisor Media, a book publishing and authority marketing company serving financial advisors, today announced the launch of its new Book Refresh Services for financial advisor authors who already have a published book but need to update, modernize, reposition, or republish it.

The new service expands the company’s existing Author Programs, which help financial advisors, wealth managers, RIA founders, financial planners, CPAs, and other financial professionals write, publish, and launch professionally produced books.

The reason for the announcement is simple: many financial advisor authors already have a valuable book, but the book no longer reflects who they are today.

A financial advisor’s firm may have changed names. Their niche may have evolved. Their service model may have become more sophisticated. Their ideal client may be different. Their client stories, planning examples, bio, offer, or call to action may be outdated. In some cases, the book still has a strong foundation, but it no longer supports the advisor’s current brand, marketing strategy, referral conversations, or sales process.

Influential Advisor Media created Book Refresh Services to solve that specific problem.

“Many financial advisor authors do not need to start over,” said Paul G. McManus, Founder and CEO of Influential Advisor Media. “They already have a book with a solid core idea. What they need is a professional refresh that updates the message, modernizes the positioning, and helps the book reflect the advisor they are today.”

Financial advisors are increasingly using books as part of a larger authority marketing strategy. As prospects research advisors through Google, LinkedIn, podcasts, YouTube, referrals, and AI-powered search tools, a current and professionally positioned book gives them something substantive to find, read, share, and act on.

“Your book should not be treated as something you wrote once and left behind,” McManus said. “It should be an authority asset that supports your current business.”

While Book Refresh Services are designed for advisors who already have a book, Influential Advisor Media continues to offer full-service Author Programs for advisors who want to write and publish a book from scratch.

These programs are built for financial advisors who have valuable expertise, stories, frameworks, and client insights but do not have the time or structure to turn those ideas into a polished manuscript on their own.

Influential Advisor Media’s Author Programs include strategy, professional ghostwriting, book coaching, editing, cover design, interior layout, Amazon publishing setup, Kindle setup, and launch support depending on the program selected.

“Most financial advisors do not have a shortage of ideas,” McManus said. “They have a shortage of time. Our process helps them turn their expertise, stories, frameworks, and client conversations into a professionally written book without forcing them to stare at a blank page.”

Helping Financial Advisors Turn Expertise Into Authority

Influential Advisor Media’s expansion reflects a growing need among financial professionals: the need to be more visible, more credible, and easier to understand before a prospect ever schedules a call.

Financial advisors are often experts in retirement planning, wealth management, business exit planning, tax-aware investing, estate coordination, sudden wealth, legacy planning, and client decision-making. But expertise alone is not enough if that expertise remains invisible.

Influential Advisor Media helps financial advisors and wealth management firms turn their expertise into books, podcast appearances, and AI-search visibility that build trust, increase referrals, and attract better-fit clients.

Founded by Paul G. McManus, Influential Advisor Media specializes in book publishing, ghostwriting, book marketing, and authority marketing for financial professionals. The company has helped more than 500 financial professionals write and publish books designed to build credibility, support referrals, and create better client conversations.