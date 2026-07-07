Avinci Wealth Management Announces “The New Rules of Wealth,” Introducing a Coordinated Retirement Planning Framework for Affluent Families

Avinci Wealth Management today announced the continued development of The New Rules of Wealth, an upcoming book by Founder Lindahl Lucas that examines how retirement planning is evolving beyond traditional investment management. The project reflects the firm’s coordinated planning philosophy and outlines why many affluent households are seeking integrated financial strategies that bring together investment management, tax planning, retirement income planning, insurance, and estate planning into a single framework.

The announcement comes as many retirees and pre retirees face increasingly complex financial decisions involving taxation, longevity, changing market conditions, estate considerations, and income sustainability. Rather than treating each financial discipline as a separate engagement managed by different professionals, Avinci Wealth Management has developed a planning methodology designed to coordinate these areas through one comprehensive retirement strategy.

The firm’s Retirement Blueprint serves as the foundation for this approach, providing clients with a structured planning process intended to help align multiple aspects of their financial lives.

A Shift Toward Coordinated Retirement Planning

For decades, retirement planning often centered primarily on investment performance. As retirement has become more complex, however, many households have accumulated financial accounts, insurance policies, trusts, retirement plans, and tax strategies that were established independently over many years.

According to Avinci Wealth Management, this fragmented approach can leave important planning opportunities overlooked. Investment decisions may not align with tax strategies. Estate documents may not reflect current beneficiary designations. Income distributions may increase unnecessary tax exposure. Insurance coverage may no longer support changing financial objectives.

The New Rules of Wealth explores these challenges while presenting an alternative model built around coordinated planning rather than isolated financial products.

“The successful retirement is rarely created by one exceptional investment,” said Lindahl Lucas, Founder of Avinci Wealth Management. “It is built by making every financial discipline support the others through one coordinated strategy.”

Introducing the Retirement Blueprint Methodology

At the center of the firm’s planning process is the Retirement Blueprint, a structured methodology developed through decades of financial services experience.

Rather than focusing exclusively on portfolio management, the Retirement Blueprint integrates five primary planning disciplines into one comprehensive financial strategy. These disciplines include investment management, tax planning, retirement income planning, insurance evaluation, and estate planning coordination.

The process is designed to produce a detailed planning document that serves as an ongoing roadmap for retirement decision making. Regular review meetings allow adjustments as tax laws, family situations, financial markets, and retirement goals evolve over time.

The coordinated planning model also provides a consolidated perspective by organizing financial accounts and planning objectives into a unified strategy rather than separate recommendations delivered by multiple advisors.

Four Decades of Financial Services Experience

Founder Lindahl Lucas brings more than forty years of financial services experience to the firm’s planning philosophy.

Licensed in insurance since 1987 and securities since 2005, Lucas is an Investment Adviser Representative registered under CRD #327780 and holds Series 65 securities license.

Prior to establishing Avinci Wealth Management, Lucas spent six years with Financial and Tax Architects, where his conviction regarding coordinated financial planning continued to develop. He also founded Lucas Insurance Services in 1987, an independent insurance agency that coordinates insurance and annuity solutions for Avinci clients when appropriate. The affiliate relationship is disclosed during client engagements.

His professional background has influenced the development of the Retirement Blueprint, emphasizing collaboration across multiple financial disciplines rather than isolated planning recommendations.

Lessons From Athletics Shape a Financial Philosophy

Lucas attributes part of his planning philosophy to his collegiate athletic career.

An All American decathlete, Hall of Fame record holder, and former coach of two USA Track and Field teams, Lucas often compares retirement planning to the demands of the decathlon.

Success in the decathlon requires consistent performance across ten separate events instead of mastery of only one discipline. Similarly, retirement planning depends upon multiple financial components working together toward a common objective.

This perspective became one of the guiding principles behind the Retirement Blueprint and now serves as a recurring theme throughout The New Rules of Wealth.

Industry Recognition Reflects a Coordinated Planning Philosophy

Avinci Wealth Management and its founder, Lindahl Lucas, have reached a new milestone as Lucas has been named the Best Wealth Management Advisor in California of 2026 by Best of Best Review. The award, now published on BestofBestReview.com, reflects the firm’s commitment to coordinated retirement planning.

The recognition aligns with the principles outlined in The New Rules of Wealth, which emphasizes integrating investment management, tax planning, retirement income planning, insurance, and estate planning into one cohesive strategy through the firm’s Retirement Blueprint.

With more than four decades of experience, Lucas continues to focus on delivering coordinated financial guidance for affluent individuals and families throughout Southern California.

Planning Beyond Investment Performance

The firm’s coordinated planning process includes review areas that extend beyond traditional portfolio management.

These may include multi year Roth conversion planning, Social Security claiming analysis, trust reviews, beneficiary designation audits, insurance evaluations, retirement income planning, and ongoing tax coordination where appropriate.

According to Avinci Wealth Management, organizing these planning elements within one integrated strategy may help clients make more informed long term financial decisions while maintaining consistency across their retirement objectives.

The upcoming publication discusses why these planning areas increasingly influence retirement outcomes alongside investment returns.

Supporting Retirement Planning Across Southern California

Avinci Wealth Management serves individuals and families throughout Los Angeles, Santa Clarita, and Ventura Counties.

As retirement planning continues to evolve, the firm remains focused on delivering coordinated financial guidance that brings together multiple areas of expertise into one planning process designed around each client’s long term objectives.

The forthcoming release of The New Rules of Wealth represents an extension of that educational mission, providing readers with insight into the changing retirement landscape and the principles behind integrated financial planning.

About Avinci Wealth Management

Avinci Wealth Management is a financial planning firm specializing in coordinated retirement strategies that integrate investment management, tax planning, retirement income planning, insurance, and estate planning into one comprehensive Retirement Blueprint. Founded by Lindahl Lucas, an Investment Adviser Representative with more than four decades of financial services experience, the firm serves clients throughout Los Angeles, Santa Clarita, and Ventura Counties.

To learn more about Avinci Wealth Management, visit Avinci Wealth Management . You can also connect with Lindahl Lucas on LinkedIn and follow the firm on Facebook . Business inquiries may be directed to LLucas@AvinciWealth.com