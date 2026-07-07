Night Tiger Animation Studios Announces Boy King Proof Of Concept Trailer And Private Annecy MIFA 2026 Screenings

Jaipur Studio Advances Original Indian Animation

Night Tiger Animation Studios, an independent animation studio based in Jaipur, India, announces the launch of the proof of concept trailer for Boy King, its first original animated feature project. The 90 minute film is set thousands of years ago in ancient India and follows a young prince who must prove he has both the strength and wisdom to rule a kingdom shaped by magic, monsters, curses, and legacy.

Founded in November 2025, Night Tiger Animation Studios was created to develop original Indian animation with an international level of craft while staying rooted in Indian storytelling, visual culture, and creative ownership. The studio was founded by co-founders Jayant Kumar, Abhi Singh, and Medha Yadav, bringing together experience across feature animation, visual effects, production operations, and investor relations.

The announcement follows the public release of the Boy King proof of concept trailer on YouTube and Instagram . The trailer has reached an early audience milestone across social platforms and has also been presented in private screenings at Annecy and MIFA 2026 in France, where the project received strong responses from festival audiences and industry contacts.

A Project Rooted In Ancient India

Boy King is being developed as a cinematic animated feature rather than short form digital content. The story is set in an imagined ancient Indian world where political duty, family history, supernatural forces, and personal growth shape the journey of a young heir. The film centers on a prince whose claim to rule depends not only on strength, but also on judgment, restraint, and wisdom.

For Night Tiger Animation Studios, the project represents a response to a gap the founders see in the current animation landscape. Much of the animation content associated with India is aimed at children, built for short form platforms, or shaped by outside interpretations of Indian culture. Boy King is being developed as original Indian intellectual property, meaning a creative work owned and built from its own story world, with a feature film structure and a visual identity designed for cinema.

The project also carries personal meaning for Jayant Kumar, whose own family history helped shape the emotional foundation of the story. Kumar left India at the age of 12 and spent 18 years abroad before returning to build Night Tiger Animation Studios in Jaipur.

A Craft Standard Built From Global Experience

Jayant Kumar brings more than a decade of professional animation industry experience to the studio, supported by an international education and career across multiple global production hubs. Kumar lived in the United States for ten years, graduated from high school in Chicago, and earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Animation from Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), where he trained under former Disney and DreamWorks Animation artists. After graduating, he worked in Los Angeles with studios including JibJab Bros. Studios and Psyop before continuing his career in Montreal, Canada, Sydney, Australia, and later London, United Kingdom.

During his career, Kumar contributed to productions including Spider Man, F1: The Movie, Moon Knight, Aquaman, and 1917 while serving as a Senior Animator at Framestore London. Abhi Singh brings a decade of visual effects experience, while Medha Yadav leads operations and investor relations for the studio.

The studio’s production philosophy reflects experience gained across internationally recognized animation and visual effects pipelines, now applied to developing original Indian intellectual property. Visual effects, commonly known as VFX, refers to the process of creating or enhancing imagery that cannot be fully captured during live action production. In animation, those same technical disciplines support lighting, texture, movement, atmosphere, and cinematic detail.

“I spent ten years making other people’s worlds feel real, Spider Man, F1, Moon Knight, 1917. The goal was to always come back home and tell my own stories,” said Jayant Kumar, co-founder of Night Tiger Animation Studios.

Kumar said the studio’s benchmark is not imitation, but craftsmanship. “Every frame in Boy King has to earn its place next to what I saw daily working on those Hollywood projects. That is the only bar we are measuring ourselves against, not the West, not other Indian studios, just the work itself.”

A Tactile Visual Language For Indian Animation

The visual direction for Boy King combines 3D animation, 2D animation, and practical effects inspired techniques. Practical effects refers to physical or in camera visual methods traditionally used in filmmaking, such as textures, models, lighting references, and real world materials, which can influence how animated scenes are designed and rendered.

Night Tiger Animation Studios describes the film’s look as tactile rather than glossy. The team is drawing inspiration from Caravaggio’s chiaroscuro, a dramatic contrast between light and shadow, Bernini’s marble surfaces, and Bouguereau’s approach to rendering flesh. These references are being used to shape a visual language that feels textured, dimensional, and grounded.

“We do not want us to be anyone’s answer to anyone,” said Kumar. “The moment you are India’s version of something, you have already lost the plot. We just want to make something good.”

Early Industry Response And Public Release

The Boy King proof of concept trailer is now available through the studio’s official YouTube channel and Instagram page. The trailer offers an early look at the film’s tone, visual design, and character driven storytelling approach. It is intended to introduce audiences and industry partners to the larger world being developed around the feature.

Private screenings at Annecy and MIFA 2026 in France provided Night Tiger Animation Studios with an early opportunity to present the project to international animation audiences and industry contacts. MIFA, the International Animation Film Market, is connected with the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and is widely recognized as a major global gathering for animation professionals.

Night Tiger Animation Studios is entering the animation market with a focus on long term original work. The company’s early work on Boy King reflects a broader plan to build original Indian intellectual property through disciplined production, artist-led development, and a clear sense of cultural grounding.

About Night Tiger Animation Studios

Night Tiger Animation Studios is an independent animation studio based in Jaipur, India. Founded in November 2025 by Jayant Kumar, Abhi Singh, and Medha Yadav, the studio develops original Indian animation with a focus on cinematic craft, cultural grounding, and artist led production. Its first project, Boy King, is a 90 minute animated feature set in ancient India. More information is available at Night Tiger Animation Studios where you can watch the Proof of Concept trailer , and the studio can be contacted by email at team@nighttiger.in . Updates are available on Instagram and YouTube .