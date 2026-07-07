Reddit Uses AI Tools to Cut Spam Exposure Across the Platform

Reddit says it is using large language models to detect and block spam, including content that may itself be created with AI tools. The company said its updated automated systems now block 23 million spam views a day before they reach users.

The platform also said it catches about 25,000 new spam posts and comments daily. Reddit reported that user exposure to spam fell by about 20% from January to March compared with the previous three months.

The update reflects a wider problem facing social platforms as generative AI makes low-cost, large-scale spam easier to produce. Reddit said older systems were less effective at catching subtle patterns of coordinated fake behaviour and artificial hype.

Reddit Says LLMs Catch More Coordinated Abuse

In a company post, Reddit said it now uses large language models to detect suspicious behaviour from the moment an account is created. The systems look for signs that older automated tools may miss, including coordinated posting, fake engagement and spam campaigns designed to appear organic.

The company said it also revokes nearly 2 million inauthentic votes each day. Harmful content exposure, including content tied to hate and violence, has fallen by more than 40%, according to Reddit.

Reddit’s approach shows how platforms are increasingly using AI to manage problems made worse by AI. While spam detection has long relied on automation, generative AI has made spam harder to spot because it can produce more natural-looking text at high volume.

Human Moderation Still Matters

Other platforms are also adjusting to the growth of AI-generated content. YouTube, Meta and Instagram allow AI-generated posts in many cases if users disclose them, while TikTok lets users adjust how much AI-generated content they see.

Better detection tools could also help platforms identify policy-breaking content faster. That includes spam, scams, hate speech and coordinated manipulation.

However, researchers and platform safety experts have repeatedly warned that AI moderation cannot fully replace human review. Automated systems can miss context, misread satire or over-enforce against legitimate speech.

Reddit’s update suggests AI will play a larger role in platform defence, especially as bot networks and spam campaigns become more sophisticated. The challenge will be using those systems without weakening the human judgment needed to keep online communities usable and fair.

Featured image credits: The Graygency

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