Only one in three Shopify catalogs grew, StoreInspect study finds

StoreInspect, a Shopify store intelligence platform, has published new catalog growth benchmarks based on paired product count observations from 76,926 public Shopify storefronts. The analysis found that catalog expansion was less common than a flat or shrinking catalog during the observation period.

The full Shopify catalog growth study tracked each store for at least 30 days. The median observation period was 50 days. Of the matched stores, 26,871, or 34.9%, increased their public product counts. Another 31,856, or 41.4%, recorded no net change, while 18,199, or 23.7%, ended with fewer public products.

Among stores that grew, the median net increase was 13 products, equal to 4.4% of the starting catalog. After normalizing for different observation lengths, growing stores added a median 6.7 to 7.9 net products per 30 days across the four observation windows.

Starting catalog size changed the benchmark sharply. Only 10.0% of stores that began with one to nine products grew. Among those growers, the median monthly increase was 1.3 products, but that represented 30.0% of the starting catalog. Among stores starting above 1,000 products, 54.0% grew. Those growers added a median 51.2 products per month, equal to 1.6% of the starting catalog.

“The useful comparison is not simply whether a catalog grew, but whether its pace is normal for a store of that size,” said Anders Myrmel, founder of StoreInspect. “One added product can reshape a nine-product catalog. A retailer with more than 1,000 products operates on a very different cadence.”

Catalog movement was also more common among stores in higher estimated traffic tiers. The share of stores that grew increased from 24.9% among stores below 50,000 estimated monthly visits to 39.4% in the 50,000-to-200,000 tier and 51.2% in the 200,000-to-1 million tier. The analysis describes an association rather than a causal relationship between traffic and catalog growth.

StoreInspect built the matched panel from successful storefront snapshots collected after January 18, 2026, when its collection process began using complete public product counts. Each store required two positive endpoint counts at least 30 days apart. The earliest first snapshot in the panel was January 20, and the latest endpoint was August 18.

The study counts public products rather than variants, private inventory or every product launched and removed between observations. Its results measure net catalog movement between endpoints. Traffic tiers are estimates and are intended for cohort comparisons rather than as a substitute for merchant analytics.

For merchants, the findings separate absolute and percentage growth benchmarks. For agencies and ecommerce software providers, catalog movement can be a timing signal when combined with store size, traffic, technology and contactability, not a buying signal on its own.

About StoreInspect

StoreInspect is a Shopify store intelligence platform for agencies, ecommerce software teams and researchers. Its searchable Shopify store database contains more than one million indexed stores and brings together public signals including apps, themes, pixels, catalog size, traffic tiers and contacts where available.