DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Google Patches Pixel Zero-Click Vulnerability Exploited In Targeted Attacks

ByJolyen

Sep 19, 2026

Google Patches Pixel Zero-Click Vulnerability Exploited In Targeted Attacks

Google has patched a security flaw in its Pixel smartphones that the company says was exploited in a limited number of targeted cyberattacks. The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2026-58704, was disclosed in Google’s latest Pixel security bulletin and has now been fixed through a software update.

The flaw affected the modem component of Pixel devices, which is responsible for cellular and internet connectivity.

Zero-Click Exploit Required No User Interaction

According to Google’s Pixel Security Bulletin, the vulnerability could be exploited without any action from the device owner.

This type of attack, commonly known as a zero-click exploit, allows attackers to compromise a device without requiring a victim to click a link, open a file, or install software. Such vulnerabilities are considered particularly dangerous because they can be deployed silently.

Privilege Escalation Risk

Details published in the National Vulnerability Database indicate the flaw was located within the modem software.

Successful exploitation could allow an attacker to escape the modem’s restricted environment and gain broader access to the phone’s systems and data. This type of security issue is known as a privilege escalation vulnerability.

Google has not disclosed additional technical details, likely to reduce the risk of copycat attacks before users install available security updates.

Google Provides Few Details On Attacks

The company confirmed that the vulnerability had been exploited in real-world attacks but described the activity as limited and targeted.

Google did not identify the attackers involved or provide information about who may have been targeted. The company also did not comment on the scale or duration of the exploitation campaign.

Spyware Concerns Remain

While no attribution has been made, vulnerabilities of this nature have historically attracted interest from commercial surveillance vendors and government-backed hacking groups.

Zero-click exploits are frequently used in advanced spyware campaigns because they allow attackers to gain access to devices without alerting victims. Security researchers often associate such exploits with sophisticated surveillance operations targeting journalists, activists, political figures, and other high-value individuals.

Pixel users are advised to install the latest available security updates as soon as possible to ensure their devices are protected against the vulnerability.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

One Payment Plan Expands Financial Education Resources to Help Americans Better Understand Debt Relief
Sep 21, 2026 Ethan Lin
MrZeroClick Founder Launches AI Search Strategy Guide
Sep 21, 2026 Ethan Lin
Gavin Abadi Launches Global Blue Chip Art Platform
Sep 21, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801