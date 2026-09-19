Google Patches Pixel Zero-Click Vulnerability Exploited In Targeted Attacks

Google has patched a security flaw in its Pixel smartphones that the company says was exploited in a limited number of targeted cyberattacks. The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2026-58704, was disclosed in Google’s latest Pixel security bulletin and has now been fixed through a software update.

The flaw affected the modem component of Pixel devices, which is responsible for cellular and internet connectivity.

Zero-Click Exploit Required No User Interaction

According to Google’s Pixel Security Bulletin, the vulnerability could be exploited without any action from the device owner.

This type of attack, commonly known as a zero-click exploit, allows attackers to compromise a device without requiring a victim to click a link, open a file, or install software. Such vulnerabilities are considered particularly dangerous because they can be deployed silently.

Privilege Escalation Risk

Details published in the National Vulnerability Database indicate the flaw was located within the modem software.

Successful exploitation could allow an attacker to escape the modem’s restricted environment and gain broader access to the phone’s systems and data. This type of security issue is known as a privilege escalation vulnerability.

Google has not disclosed additional technical details, likely to reduce the risk of copycat attacks before users install available security updates.

Google Provides Few Details On Attacks

The company confirmed that the vulnerability had been exploited in real-world attacks but described the activity as limited and targeted.

Google did not identify the attackers involved or provide information about who may have been targeted. The company also did not comment on the scale or duration of the exploitation campaign.

Spyware Concerns Remain

While no attribution has been made, vulnerabilities of this nature have historically attracted interest from commercial surveillance vendors and government-backed hacking groups.

Zero-click exploits are frequently used in advanced spyware campaigns because they allow attackers to gain access to devices without alerting victims. Security researchers often associate such exploits with sophisticated surveillance operations targeting journalists, activists, political figures, and other high-value individuals.

Pixel users are advised to install the latest available security updates as soon as possible to ensure their devices are protected against the vulnerability.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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