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Chinese Enclosed Electric Tricycle Brand Introduces European Automotive Material Standards for the First Time, Bringing a New Variable to the Micro Three-Wheel EV Market

ByEthan Lin

Sep 19, 2026

Recently, a distinctive micro three-wheel enclosed electric vehicle was spotted on the streets of a Chinese city. Unlike the boxy, rugged appearance typically associated with traditional enclosed electric tricycles, the vehicle features a compact, agile profile, an unpainted body finish that highlights the material’s natural texture, smooth restrained lines, and a clean overall design.

Its appearance is reminiscent of microcars commonly seen on European streets, such as the Citroën Ami, Fiat Topolino, and Renault Twizy, which are known for their compact dimensions, minimalist design, and urban mobility focus. Now, a similar design language has appeared on an enclosed electric tricycle from a Chinese brand.

The vehicle is Shenghao Enclosed Electric Tricycle’s upcoming new model, the Mili E03.

Material Homology with Classic European Microcars

The Mili E03 uses a body material concept highly consistent with that applied in established European microcars. Such materials have a proven track record in the European automotive industry.

European microcars are well suited to narrow urban streets partly because these materials support lightweight construction and flexible structural design. By introducing this material concept into the enclosed electric tricycle segment, the Mili E03 represents a step toward aligning Chinese enclosed electric tricycle products with established European automotive material standards.

Disruptive Innovation for China’s Enclosed Electric Tricycle Industry

Shenghao Enclosed Electric Tricycle’s move may have significance beyond the launch of a single new model.

The systematic introduction of European microcar material concepts into enclosed electric tricycles, combined with mass-production implementation, is a first for China’s enclosed electric tricycle industry. If proven viable, this approach could prompt the industry to reassess key areas such as safety, sustainability, and design.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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