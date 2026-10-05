MyMonthlyCar Connects Dealerships With Drivers For Month-To-Month Used Car Rentals

MyMonthlyCar is building an online marketplace that lets dealerships rent their used vehicles to drivers on a month-to-month basis. The Florida-based startup aims to give dealers another way to use cars sitting in inventory while serving customers who need a vehicle for several months without taking on a traditional lease.

The company was co-founded by Igor Dobrianskyi, chief product officer Kostiantyn Gitko, and CTO Vadym Zotov. MyMonthlyCar was also selected for TechCrunch’s 2026 Startup Battlefield 200, which will exhibit at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco from October 13 to 15.

Dealers And Drivers Both Pay A 10% Fee

MyMonthlyCar focuses exclusively on used vehicles offered for one month or longer, rather than short-term rentals. Dealers can also offer rent-to-own arrangements, giving customers the option to eventually purchase the vehicle they have been using.

Dealerships do not pay to list vehicles. Under MyMonthlyCar’s official terms, the company charges dealers 10% of monthly rental revenue and customers another 10% of the amount they spend through the platform.

Dobrianskyi told TechCrunch that the idea addresses two problems: used vehicles sitting at dealerships and drivers who need cars for several months but face limited or costly options.

The concept also draws on Dobrianskyi’s previous work in car rentals. He previously operated a rental company in Ukraine and launched peer-to-peer car marketplace SizeCar in 2016, which eventually expanded to 40 European cities.

Insurance Remains Key To The Launch

MyMonthlyCar has signed seven dealerships to test its service and is working with an insurance broker on its own insurance program. Dobrianskyi said insurance and liability coverage has been the most common concern raised by participating dealers.

The program is expected to offer customers several coverage options. MyMonthlyCar plans to begin broader operations later in 2026 once the insurance system is ready.

The startup is currently bootstrapped and has not raised venture capital. Its founders aim to bring 100 dealerships onto the platform, reach 2,000 monthly rentals, and generate $300,000 in revenue during its first year of operation.

Dobrianskyi said the company is targeting $42 million in revenue within five years. MyMonthlyCar also plans to raise a seed round that would support additional developer hiring and development of an AI tool to help dealerships determine which vehicles in their inventory are most suitable for monthly rentals.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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