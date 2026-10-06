Armadin Raises $255.5 Million At More Than $2.5 Billion Valuation

Armadin has raised $255.5 million in Series B funding at a valuation of more than $2.5 billion as the cybersecurity startup expands its autonomous security platform. The round comes about six months after the company raised a $190 million Series A, bringing its total funding to more than $445 million.

The Series B was led by Andreessen Horowitz and Accel, with participation from Bain Capital Ventures, Redpoint, 8VC, Ballistic Ventures, Google Ventures, In-Q-Tel, Kleiner Perkins, and Menlo Ventures. Armadin detailed the funding in its official announcement.

Agentic Swarms Continuously Test Company Defenses

Armadin was founded by Kevin Mandia, who previously founded cybersecurity company Mandiant. Google acquired Mandiant for $5.4 billion in 2022.

His latest company is developing an AI-based alternative to conventional penetration testing. Rather than periodically hiring security specialists to search for weaknesses, Armadin uses autonomous groups of specialized AI agents to continuously test an organization’s systems.

The agents search for vulnerabilities and determine whether separate weaknesses can be combined into a usable attack path. Armadin says its system can follow those paths from an initial entry point through lateral movement and potentially into cloud infrastructure, giving security teams information about vulnerabilities that can be exploited together.

The company calls these simulated campaigns Hyperattacks. Unlike security scanners that assess vulnerabilities individually, the platform is designed to show organizations how an attacker could combine multiple weaknesses before those paths are used in a real attack.

Funding Will Support Research And Platform Expansion

Mandia said AI is allowing attackers to find and combine vulnerabilities faster than human security teams can respond. Armadin is therefore applying similar technology offensively so organizations can continuously test their defenses.

The company says its agentic attack campaigns are already being used in production by Fortune 500 businesses and government customers. It plans to use the new capital to expand its platform, research and training operations, and go-to-market activities.

Armadin’s funding comes as cybersecurity companies assess how autonomous AI agents could change both offensive and defensive security. The same technology that can automate vulnerability research and testing can also give attackers additional ways to search systems and combine weaknesses at machine speed.

The $255.5 million round values Armadin at more than $2.5 billion only months after its Series A, according to the company. TechCrunch reported that Armadin remains focused on providing enterprises with always-on testing designed around the increased use of agentic AI.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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